Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Mum, Son After Real Madrid Game Postponed

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a cake with his mum and son as he celebrated his 32nd birthday.

The Real Madrid superstar was given an aptly-timed weekend off from football as Los Blancos’ trip to Celta Vigo was postponed this weekend, allowing him to spend his birthday with his family.

Ronaldo’s mother posted a picture of herself, Ronaldo and his son, Cristiano Jr, behind an extravagant birthday game on her Instagram account.

She captioned the snap: “Congratulations”.

Ronaldo should have spent his Sunday evening at Celta Vigo, but Real’s trip to the north west was postponed following a storm.

The roof of the Rio Alto Balaidos Stadium was left damaged and Celta officials deemed that the fixture was unable to take place for safety reasons.

Vigo’s mayor, Abel Caballero, said: “I have spoken to the Celta president, the decision is irreversible. The storm last night was very severe, taking off part of the roof.

“The firemen could not fix it. The pitch is not fit for purpose and we are prioritising security.”

Real have a one point lead at the top of La Liga over closest challengers Barcelona – but now have two games in hand, making them overwhelming title favourites.

[Mirror UK]