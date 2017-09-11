Crystal Palace To Appoint Roy Hodgson After Sacking Frank De Boer

Roy Hodgson will be appointed as Crystal Palace’s manager on Monday to replace Frank de Boer, who has been sacked 10 weeks after he took over from Sam Allardyce at Selhurst Park.

De Boer’s dismissal comes after he endured four defeats from his four Premier League matches against Huddersfield, Liverpool, Swansea City and Burnley, in which Palace failed to score a goal. They are the first team in 93 years to have begun a top-flight season in such a fashion.

Palace have turned to Hodgson after failing in attempts to persuade Allardyce to come back. Hodgson has been out of work since he quit the England job following a humiliating defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016. He is greatly enthused by the idea of returning to Palace, where he was a youth-team player.

Hodgson’s most recent job in the Premier League was with West Bromwich Albion, whom he steered clear of relegation with impressive results after taking over from Roberto Di Matteo in February 2011. He guided the club to 10th place the following season before leaving to take the England post.

Hodgson’s erstwhile No2 Ray Lewington was on the Palace coaching staff for three years in the mid-1990s and will presumably accompany the 70-year-old.

De Boer’s reign is the shortest in the top flight during the Premier League era. Les Reed had seven games in charge of Charlton in 2006.

Palace said in a statement: “Crystal Palace Football Club have this morning parted company with Frank de Boer. We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work during his time at the club. A new manager will be appointed in due course and we wish Frank the very best of luck for the future.”

In a message posted on his Instagram account, De Boer said: “Very disappointed about the decision but never the less I want to thank the players, staff and the fans for their support. Good luck for the future.”

The two coaches brought in by De Boer – the assistant manager Orlando Trustfull and performance coach Alessandro Schoenmaker – are also leaving.

[Guardian UK]