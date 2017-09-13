Customs Intercepts Contraband Goods Worth N1.4 Billion In 8 Months, Generates N163m From E-bidding Process

While the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Zone B, Kaduna, announced it saved a total of N1.4 billion for the federal government as it intercepted contraband goods worth N2.5bn in eight months, its Abuja office said it generated N163 million from e-bidding process.

Assistant Comptroller General, (ACG) Aminu Dahiru, who spoke in Minna while reviewing the activities of the zone between January and August, Public Relations Officer Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Joseph Attah, said that the service generated N163m in e-auction bidding process

Dahiru disclosed that the zone recorded 1,357 seized items in the areas of second hand vehicles, trucks loaded with rice, vegetable oil, second hand cloths, tin tomatoes, illicit drugs, mosquito coil and drones.

Other seized items include, bundles of cluding, used tyres, furniture and second hand clothes.

Attah on his part while speaking in Abuja said that the 11th window of the e-auction bidding process was ongoing and said that so far the bidding process had produced 667 winners.

He said ” The 11th window is ongoing and will end at noon on Wednesday 13, while another window of bidding will be open on Monday 18. We (Customs) have generated N163, 147 million since the inception of the bidding process.

“And so far 222 Tax Identifiecation Number (TIN) involved in making unrealistic bid has been disabled and banned for further bidding,” Attah said and explained that the bidding process was going on smoothly because the initial challenges had been handled.

NCS in July warned fraudulent bidders involved in making unrealistic bid to stay off its e-auction platform or risk prosecution.

NCS also said that its management was on the move to reprogramme the platform to make it inaccessible to fraudulent bidders, who are discouraging genuine ones among them.