Cyber Security Experts Converge For CYSEC NG 2017

The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, will play host to Nigeria’s prestigious cyber security experts and participants at this year’s edition of Cyber Security Challenge Nigeria (CYSEC NG), holding from October 25 to October 26 2017, being organized by Upgraded Era Solutions in collaboration and partnership with government and non-government agencies.

Last year, the maiden edition of the conference and Hackathon competition, saw stakeholders from National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), International Institute of Professional Security (IIPS), Centre for Strategic Cyberspace + Security Science (CSCSS), The Nigerian police, Wanoster, British High Commission, Afrocet Montgomery of Securex West Africa, Lagos State Government, financial institutions, Academic institutions, Directors, CEOs, GMs, IT department heads, Digital Forensic Investigators, hackers, Penetration Testers, Leading Industry Vendors and many more. During its 2-day duration, over 500 guests comprising techpreneurs, key IT personnel from different companies, students, and international IT investors we’re in attendance both live and through the online channels.

Building on the success of its debut edition, and continuing with its objective to building a viable IT/ cyber security professional base for Nigeria, Cyber Security Challenge will host a wider scope of experts from more agencies, organizations and notable passionate individuals including the Wali of Borno State.

This year, CYSEC NG will also feature the Launching of its big project tagged: ‘Green shield for Nigeria’s cyber space’, presentations by industry experts, exhibitions, latest trends and headway as it relates to the theme of the event. In addition, the cyber security conference and hackathon will see the return of battle for THE ULTIMATE CYSECA – a high level hacking competition where qualified participants lurks horns for grand cash prizes.

Managing Director of Upgraded Era Solutions, Mr Victor Idonor, said, “Our maiden conference in 2016 was an exciting one and a huge success that validated our commitment to further create this platform for connecting Nigeria’s best and brightest to the cyber security industry. Bring together all stakeholders in the I.T security industry to deliberate the most logical way to address the forever growing cybercrime wave recorded within and outside Nigeria. With the responses so far, this year’s edition promises to be more engaging and ofcourse insightful as we expect more professionals from the diaspora.”

In an interview with the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lagos state – ACP. Johnson W. Adenola at CYSEC NG 2016 said: “I see the conference as a novel idea, an excellent initiative by Upgraded Era, considering the issues raised, it will benefit the Nigerian society as a whole. We of the Nigerian Police Force have a lot to benefit from this and will like to take it up from here. The dimensions of Cybercrime in this country is unimaginable and like I assure you, the police leadership is willing to partner with Upgraded Era and looking up to more collaboration with the CYSEC NG body.”

Cyber Security Challenge Nigeria (CYSEC NG) 2017. Don’t miss the fun, excitement and insights into information security from the Hacker’s perspective in The Quest for The Ultimate CYSECA 2017.

Here is also a special invitation to participate in this year’s Edition of Cyber Security Challenge Nigeria (CYSEC NG) 2017 Cyber Conference and Hacking Challenge. CYSEC NG is the largest and first offensive premier hacking conference in Africa.

Date: 25th & 26th October, 2017

Time: 9:00 am prompt

Venue: The Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Theme: Building An Effective Cyber Protection Team for National Security.

