Defying The Odds, A 14 Year Old Nana Yaa With Autism Turns Photo Model

Across the world, we are looking for inspiring stories that defy the odds, ones which can show us that challenges are just catalysts to discover our true self.

One of such stories can be told of our very own, 14 year old Nana Yaa Ohenewaa Kuffour, who is nonverbal and has autism but despite her condition is determined to become one of the most inspiring people on earth.

With a condition such as autism, Nana Yaa has turned her life around with the support of her family, discovering an inner potential that could also earn her spots among super photo models to have lived in this part of the world.

With a special photo session directed by celebrated Ghanaian Photographer Kwaku David & Photo Model, Afi Antonio, Nana Yaa churned out amazing poses that could make for that of a supermodel.

With an inspiring mum and mentor, Mrs. Mary Kuffour, who is a Professional teacher, now a special needs teacher and an early interventionist for children with speech and language difficulties, Nana Yaa is ready to turn her hobby into a career.

Born a healthy baby, her mother shared how difficult it was for her to discover the health condition of her daughter when she turned 5 but now their story is about to turn a new face of glory.

Autism Spectrum Disorder, which is popularly referred to as Autism, is a range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication, as well as by unique strengths and differences. It is now known that there is not one autism but many types, caused by different combinations of genetic and environmental factors.

See the beautiful photos of Nana Yaa Ohenewaa Kuffour with Photo Model, Afi Antonio

Source: Prince Akpah