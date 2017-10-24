Delta Confirmed Three Cases Of Monkey Pox

The Delta state government has confirmed three reported cases of suspected monkey pox disease in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Azinge, made the disclosure Tuesday in Asaba at a media briefing.

Azinge said the suspected cases of the disease were currently under medical care at an undisclosed location in the state.

“A total of three cases of suspected monkey pox disease have been reported in Delta state with no death recorded so far.

“However, for now we cannot disclose the location of the victims for confidentiality reasons and in order not to cause panic in their areas.

“The monkey pox is self-limiting disease with no specific treatment and no vaccine, meaning that no matter what you do, the disease will run out its course.

“Because it is self-limiting, what we are doing is to treat manifested symptoms of the disease like rashes, headache, general body weakness etc.

“However, the suspected case of the disease does not confirm monkey pox; not until laboratory analysis confirms it,” he said.

The commissioner disclosed that the three victims were currently under intensive medical care, adding that surveillance officers in the 25 local government areas of the state have been put on alert.

According to him, the disease that was first diagnosed in 1958 in Copenhagen, Denmark can be transmitted by contact with an infected animal or human being.

“Eating meats of infected animals that are not properly cooked is a possible risk factor and mode of transmission of the monkey pox disease.

“We want to appeal to residents in the state to remain calm as the Ministry and other health agencies are collaborating to curtail any eminent spread of the disease in the state.

“As part of preventive measure, we appeal to the people to endeavour to wash their hands and avoid contact with infected animals or persons.

”Also, people should ensure they cook their meat properly before eating.

“As a state, we will also ensure the isolation of all infected persons and quarantine of animals and persons who may have come in contact with infected animals or persons,” Azinge said.

The commissioner said the ministry would continue to sensitise residents on the preventive measures and appealed to them to report any suspected case of the disease to the ministry’s hotlines.

He gave the ministry’s surveillance telephone numbers as 07037120510 and 08036680782.