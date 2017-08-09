Deportation Of 540 Nigerians From Libya Begins Aug. 10, NAPTIP DG

Former deportation of 540 Nigerians from Libya will commence Thursday, August 10th 2017 after the Libyan after their been found culpable in various crimes including human trafficking. Director-General of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, disclosed this in Oshogbo, Osun state capital at the inauguration of Zonal Command Office of the agency on Wednesday.

She said the deportees would be brought back to Nigeria in three batches of 180 each and noted that more than 2000 Nigerians were deported from various part of the world from February till date for various migration offences, including human trafficking. Okah-Doni added that the agency had rescued and supported more than 12,000 victims and secured 325 convictions since its inception in 2003. According to her “the trend of deportation of Nigerians from different parts of the world, especially in Africa in recent times is frightening.

This is not good for us as a people and we seek the cooperation of government at all levels to halt this trend by taking action that will reduce vulnerability of our people to being trafficked out or not tempted to leave the country at all cost”. Okah-Donli, who described human trafficking as a modern day slavery, said it must be cut off from Nigeria, saying this can only be done when every member of the community ‘watches the back of others ‘.

She however said that the agency has renewed its commitment to ensure that the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015 was implemented to the letter. “Under my administration, there will be no sacred cows, no matter how highly placed.” Okah-Donli said it was on record that Osun, Ekiti and Ondo were among the endemic states as far as trafficking in persons in Nigeria is concerned, adding that all hands are on deck to change the trend. “Nigeria is a source, transit and destination country. Women and young girls are recruited for sexual and labour exploitation in part of Europe, the Middle East as even within the African continent.

“This calls for concerted action by all, as Nigerians cannot make meaningful progress in its human capital development index, with a sustained depletion of her young and brightest”. Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Mr Tope Adejumo, said the state government would continue to collaborate with the agency to minimise human trafficking in the country.

In his remarks, a former governor of the state, Mr Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who is also the royal ambassador of the agency, said he was ready to support the agency in its war against human trafficking. Oyinlola urged the agency to take the campaign against human trafficking to the grassroots with the use of native language as a means of communication. Representatives of the Nigeria police, Immigration, Department of State Security Service, NDLEA, NSCDC as well as traditional rulers in their various remarks promised their support for the agency in the fight against human trafficking.