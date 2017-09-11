Dickens Sanomi Foundation Bankrolls Surgery Of Wounded Chibok Boy With $48,000

Ali Ahmadu, a Chibok boy, who was overrun by Boko Haram terrorists’ motorcycles has been flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirate where he will undergo corrective spinal cord surgery.

The medical trip and surgery, estimated to cost a whopping $48,000, about N17.5 million is being bankrolled by Dickens Sanomi Foundation.

According to the Foundation, Ali is expected back in Nigeria in three months.

On arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the sight of the boy drew sympathy from many passengers who prayed endlessly for him.

Many sympathizers also prayed for the sponsor of the trip and the Founder of Dickens Sanomi Foundation, Mr. Igho Sanomi who owns Taleveras Group.

A humanitarian body, the Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care (GIPLC) had mounted an appeal to raise funds for Ali’s corrective surgery.

Touched by this, Dickens Sanomi Foundation resolved to offset the bill.

The Founder of GIPLC, Mr. Nuhu Fulani Kwajafa, whike chatting with newsmen at the departure lounge of the airport, said Ali was overrun by Boko Haram terrorists’ motorcycles when they ransacked Chibok community barely a few days after abducting the Chibok girls in April 2014.

According to him, “Ali has spinal cord injury after being overrun by Boko Haram terrorists’ motorcycles when they ransacked Chibok community barely a few days after abducting the Chibok girls in April 2014.

“Ali was being carried by his pregnant mother who was struggling to escape from the Boko Haram attackers but fell down as she was trying to run and Ali fell off her back in the process and was overrun by the terrorists.

“With mother and child seriously wounded, Ali was kept under a tree for over three days and had never been given any form of medication. He was bleeding from mouth and nose for the period of staying under the mango tree.

“Since his mother was able to remove him from under the tree to the house in Chibok, Ali has remained bed ridden as a result of his spinal cord injury.”

He explained how GIPLC and Dickens Sanomi Foundation collaborated on the corrective surgery.

