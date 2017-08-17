Dickens Sanomi Foundation Sponsors Medical Bill Of 6 Year Old Boko Haram Victim

The Dickens Sanomi Foundation has offered to pay the medical bill of Ali Ahmadu, a six year old boy from Borno State, who was run over by Boko Haram terrorists when they invaded Chibok village three years ago.

The medical bill for the spinal cord surgery to enable young Ali to walk again, is $48,000 (N14,640,000.00). Surgery will take place at a medical facility in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Ali needs corrective surgery to enable him walk again after he was over ran with a motor cycle in Chibok by Boko Haram members during a night raid,” said Nuhu Kwajafa, the coordinator of Global Initiative For Peace, Love and Care (GIPLC), an NGO spearheading the campaign for the medical aid of the young victim.

Mr. Kwajafa said the total requirement needed for the complete treatment of Ali was put at $60,000.00 (N18,300,00.00), including feeding, accommodation for three months. Mr Kwajafa expressed his thanks and appreciation to the National Assembly and all well meaning Nigerians for their support and contribution, thus far.

GIPLC were at the Dickens Sanomi Foundation office in Abuja as part of the initiative to ensure that young Ali walks again, they were received by Chairman of the Foundation Igho Sanomi and Trustee members.

Chairman of the Foundation, Igho Sanomi said, “as a father, it is very touching to see a young boy like this suffer. It is sad what some of our kids have to go through. This is an opportunity for us to show our love to those who need it.”

He continued: “Although, education remains the key focus of the Foundation, kids have to be healthy before they can attend school. On behalf of the board of trustees of Dickens Sanomi Foundation, we will take care of Ali, this will include paying the Hospital bill and we will visit him in the Hospital after the surgery.”

About the Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care GIPLC

The Global Initiative for Peace, Love And Care (GIPLC) is a non- governmental, non- faith based, not-for-Profit, Charity Organization, founded in 2006 to cater for Orphans and Vulnerable Children in Nigeria by providing food, medical assistance and learning materials for their development. It also aims to stimulate sustainable, participatory, community based projects, which will help to meet the needs of vulnerable children and other persons living in especially difficult circumstances.