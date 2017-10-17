Digitization Of Broadcasting: Any Progress?

BY EMMANUEL ONWUBIKO

>

> As a media communication stakeholder, this writer is often attracted

> to the much talked about issue of digital switch over which the

> National Broadcasting Commission has commenced in phases.

>

> In Abuja, the federal government recently switched on digital

> television broadcasting signposting the gradual discontinuation of

> analogue broadcasting.

>

> Though the Abuja digital switch over came months after it was done in

> Jos, Plateau State but it is still worth celebrating.

>

> The Abuja end of the exercise is handled by a privately administered

> digital signal operator.

>

> The NTA has another strategic arm of the DSO through its forward

> looking entity known as Integrated Television Service (ITS) which is

> regarded by the ‘wiseMen’ chosen by the Federal government that came

> up with a technically sound whitepaper on the digitization switchover

> programme of the Nigerian government. This government owned enterprise

> that has a technical partnership agreement with the globally reputable

> StarTimes of China is competently playing her own role as a strategic

> Digital Signal Distributor.

>

> Understandably, this highly innovative agency of the government’s

> owned Nigerian Television Authority known as Integrated Television

> service has recently come under a misguided campaign of calumny

> reportedly and allegedly linked to an allegedly discredited erstwhile

> staff of the Nigerian Television Authority Mr. Tony Dara who is said

> to have some deep seated grudges against his former employers for

> relieving him of his services when he allegedly absconded after he

> failed to return to Nigeria at the end of a scholarship overseas.

>

> This Mr. Tony Dara is alleged to have a very uninspiring records

> during his service with NTA as captured by an internal management memo

> which spelt out the reason for the termination of his employment. The

> memorandum were sighted by this writer which convinced me that his

> recent serial articles to demonize the Integrated Television service

> were instigated by his desire to destroy the good corporate image of

> his former employers for his own self centred and non-altruistic

> reasons.

>

> There are strong enough reason to link his distasteful campaign

> against the ITS to some unsavory business partnership he

> unsuccessfully sought to strike with his former employers- the NTA

> which rejected the proposal he purportedly presentated for a training

> programme for the technical department of the Nigerian Television

> Authority.

>

> At the last count this fellow with alleged bottled up angst against

> NTA has authored articles in the media to ridicule the efforts,

> technical competences of the Integrated Television service(ITS) in

> what is suspected to be a sponsored campaign to tarnish the good image

> of the management team of the ITS.

>

> On their own part, this government agency in respect to the spirit of

> decorum has behaved in the most civilized way by intellectually

> debunking the kernels of this campaign of calumny by scientifically

> adducing evidence – based presentations to demonstrate the technical

> competences of their staff and management.

>

> A philosopher by name C. Rajagopiachari had stated rightly thus: “To

> acquire money, man goes out of his gear surpassing all moral codes and

> civic awareness. So precious, but skin-deep and precarious a thing is

> civilization; one fair rough criterian of any civilization is the

> dearness and sanctity of its contracts. If civilization is to be bound

> up with material advancement, we must accept its inevitable

> consequence, loss of freedom in exact proportion to the march

> forward”.

>

> Then Radha K. Mukherjee added his voice of wisdom by asserting that:

> “It is the ultimate role of civilization to aid man to realize his

> highest potentialities”.

>

> We will return to this issue of a well-coordinated campaign to

> discredit the NTA by its former staff who himself was discredited by

> the way he was forced out of his employment due to circumstances that

> are said to have breached his employment status ab initio.

>

> But first let’s ask ourselves what the digital switch over is all

> about.

>

> According to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). Digital

> Switch Over (DSO) is the name given to the process of changing from

> analogue to digital TV broadcasting. The digital television transition

> or analogue switch-off (ASO) is also the process in which analogue

> television broadcasting is converted to and replaced by digital

> television. But how does it benefit the consumers of broadcast

> services in Nigeria?

>

> Digital broadcast according to experts, means that consumers can

> enjoy a wider variety of shows on multiple channels with a better

> quality of broadcast. It also facilitates reduced power and energy

> consumption, and spectrum efficiency which brings a host of associated

> benefits for consumers and broadcasters. For instance, in Abuja, TV

> viewers will be able to enjoy 30 channels unlike the limited number of

> channels offered by analogue TV.

>

> Many people today, according to an expert quoted in a Daily Trust’s

> piece, will be familiar with analogue broadcasting-having a restricted

> choice of programming due to limited space for channels; having to

> tune the TV to your region to ensure that you could pick up

> broadcasts; having to play with the antennae to get a smooth,

> uninterrupted signal. But digital TV has changed all that.

>

> The digital dividend will be used by the telecom industry players,

> thereby giving ore internet access to the people, according to the

> International Telecommunications Union (ITU). Also, broadcast

> transmissions involve many players in the chain-content producers,

> chain programmers, point-to-point links (such as between the studio

> and the transmitter station), manufacturers and end users. All of them

> will benefit immensely from the DSO. What steps have we adopted to

> achieve this milestone of digitization of broadcasting in Nigeria?

>

> The media recalled that ITU (international Telecommunications Union)

> gave Nigeria up to June, 2017 to switch from analogue broadcasting to

> Digital to free up some spectrum for telecoms use. If Nigeria meets

> the deadline, it means the country will cease to broadcast analogue

> TV. There is a this talk about the soap box.

>

> This is a box-shaped device that converts a digital television signal

> to analogue for viewing on a conventional set, or that enables cable

> or satellite television to be viewed is a critical component of the

> entire mechanisms of digitization.

>

> Television owners generally will be expected as of necessity to get

> set top boxes to receive digital signals.

>

> The government subsidized set top boxes according to the NBC are being

> sold across markets and shops at N1,500. But TV viewers will pay N1000

> annually for TV license fee, which would be put inside a fund for the

> use of the industry and Nigerians. Also, those with low signals in

> their areas will need external antennas that will give them clear

> signals.

>

> The 30 channels operators on the Abuja Rollout have been trained and

> sensitized on the management of the channels, according to NBC.

>

> Viewers can reach out to NBC call centre operators and receive

> services or have their boxes activated even as the Federal Government

> is credited as stating that over 30 million TV set top boxes were

> being locally-made to give more Nigerians opportunity to own the

> device. Under the Federal government’s white paper on DIGITAL SWITCH

> OVER, the Nigerian state has set up a monitoring team known as

> DigiTeam. Today, they are headed towards Oshogbo to take first hand

> looks at the transmitters of the Integrated Television service.

>

> Edward Idris Amana, Chairman of Digiteam, a body of stakeholders set

> up by the Nigerian government to coordinate the digital switchover in

> the broadcasting industry had earlier stated that it was expected to

> be completed by June 2017.

>

> He had recently hinted this whilst presenting Nigeria’s progress

> report but the digital switch over is now being executed in phases.

>

> Interestingly, the head of the DigiTeam had stated that the signal

> distributors are now in place while a total of 13 companies for the

> manufacturing of set top boxes have been approved.

>

> His words: “As of today, the set top box manufacturers have set up

> assembling plants in Calabar, Port-Harcourt and in Lagos,” adding

> that “each plant will be employing a minimum of 2000 personnel

> directly”.

>

> Amana said that the transition was not only to move the existing

> analogue stations into the digital platform, but also involves the

> transformation of the quality of the existing stations and better

> viewer benefits. What are the stages of digitization in Nigeria if one

> may ask?

>

> NBC the official regulator had told the media that the next moves is

> to simultaneously switch on six states, each drawn from the

> geopolitical zones of the country.

>

> The Modibo Kawu-led NBC said it would engage the Nigerian Governors

> Forum in the next phase of digitalization process. What is this

> Whitepaper on Digitization of broadcasting in Nigeria?

>

> The preamble to the blueprints stated that the transition from

> Analogue to Digital Broadcasting in Nigeria is a part of a global

> initiative driven by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

> The Geneva 2006 Agreement had set 17th June, 2015 for UHF and 17th

> June, 2020 for VHF as the dates after which countries may use those

> frequencies currently assigned for analogue television transmission

> for digital services, without being required to protect the analogue

> services of neighboring countries against interference. These dates

> are generally viewed as an internationally mandated analogue

> switch-off dates, at least along national borders.

>

> Consequently, in 2007, late President, Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’Adua

> approved the transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial

> Broadcasting in Nigeria, effective from 17th June, 2012, in line with

> the ITU resolution. On 13th October, 2008 the then President

> inaugurated the Presidential Advisory Committee (PAC) on Transition

> from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial Broadcasting in Nigeria, with the

> following Terms of Reference: (i.) Recommend a policy on digital

> terrestrial broadcast transition using global best practices. (ii)

> Recommend appropriate regulatory framework. (iii.) Recommend a

> National Broadcasting Model. (iv.) Assess the impact of the

> digitization on the consumers and recommend possible government

> intervention. (v.) Determine the quantum of expected digital

> dividend. (vi.) Assess environmental impact of digitization, if

> any, and recommend steps to be taken. (vii.) Advise government on

> any action relevant to smooth transition in Nigeria. Salient

> recommendations enshrined in this Federal government’s white paper are

> as follows:

>

> 9.0 ADOPTION OF A NEW POLICY ARID REGULATORY FRAMEWORK IN THE

> BROADCASTING SECTOR (2.1, P 5). 9.1 Consequent upon the

> establishment of the PAC, the Committee elaborated a new policy and

> regulatory framework with far reaching consequences for the positive

> development of the broadcast sector in Nigeria, taking into account

> international best practices in general, and local conditions in

> particular. In order to establish a solid foundation for the

> implementation of the transition programme, the Committee recommends

> that the Federal Government adopts the proposed framework as well as

> the strategy for the successful implementation of the transition, the

> main components of which are described below. Government accepts the

> recommendation for the formulation of a new policy and regulatory

> framework in the Broadcasting Sector. 10.0. SPLITTING OF

> BROADCASTING SERVICES INTO BROADCAST CONTENT PROVISION AND

> BROADCASTING SIGNAL DISTRIBUTION (2.2, PP 5-6). 10.1. To maximize the

> utilization of the broadcast infrastructure and improve on the quality

> of content creation, the Committee recommends that a new broadcast

> model, which separates the functions of the Broadcast Content

> Provider, and the Broadcasting Signal Distributor, be adopted. Others

> are recommendation recorded as serial number 11.0. ON SINGLE VS

> MULTIPLE BROADCASTING SIGNAL DISTRIBUTORS (2.3, PP J 6-7). The

> Committee notes that there are three basic options of licensing signal

> distributors, namely: (i.) each broadcaster implements its own

> signal distribution network as is currently the case, thus creating a

> multiple broadcasting signal distribution regime; (ii.) a

> number of multiplex operators are licensed, each of which will provide

> the broadcasting signal distribution for a limited number of

> broadcasters; and

>

> (iii.) a single broadcasting signal distributor is licensed to

> provide the signal distribution network for all broadcasters in the

> country.

>

> Government said it notes the three listed basic options of licensing

> signal distributors. The committee further recommended in number 11.2.

> For economic, commercial and security reasons, the Committee

> recommends that the Government should approve the establishment of a

> single Broadcasting Signal Distributor which will serve the function

> of a multiplex operator, with the proviso that the regulator at the

> appropriate time will evaluate the market and take a decision as to

> when and how other Broadcasting Signal Distributors may be licensed.

>

> Government notes the three (3) options, accepts the recommendation to

> establish a single Broadcasting Signal Distributor for a transitional

> period of three (3) years, and: a. approved that more than one

> signal distributor be licensed in addition to the Nigeria Television

> Authority (NTA), the public licensed signal distributor; another

> signal distributor should be licensed immediately while others could

> come on stream as market exigencies dictates ; in RECOMMENDATION

> NUMBER 11.3. The Committee recommends that the operations of the

> Broadcast Signal Distributor should not have political, religious or

> ethnic bias and should be strictly monitored by the regulator, and

> that other existing technical regulations applicable to the present

> broadcasters as appropriate should be binding on the Broadcasting

> Signal Distributor. Government accepts this recommendation.

>

> Significantly, government accepts that the BACKBONE OF THE

> BROADCASTING SIGNAL DISTRIBUTOR (2.4, P 7) AND FURTHER AGREED WITH the

> Committee’s recommendation that it would be most efficient if the

> infrastructure of the Broadcasting Signal Distributor should be

> established as soon as possible and at the least cost.

>

> Also government accepts that in order to maximize the existing

> broadcast infrastructure, the Committee recommends that the existing

> and massive broadcast transmission infrastructure owned by the Nigeria

> Television Authority (NTA). The Voice of Nigeria (VON) and the Federal

> Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in the country should form the

> backbone for the new Broadcasting Signal Distributor, which must be

> able to absorb the transmission infrastructure of other existing

> broadcasting corporation.

>

> _ _As committed civil society practitioners, HURIWA is worried about

> the opaque nature of information dissemination form relevant

> government agency with specific reference to the National Broadcasting

> Commission which has yet to inform Nigerians on the whole truth

> regarding the alleged N2.5 billion it gave to one of the signal

> distributors which is a private-sector owned establishment.

>

> Allegations and counter-allegations of unpreparedness, favoritism,

> nepotism and embezzlement of taxpayers’ money by industry players

> have also flared up. Twice, Nigeria missed the digital switch-over

> (DSO) deadline.

>

> Stakeholders in the broadcast industry believe that Nigeria would have

> gone far by now, if some of the ripples had been avoided because the

> country has missed two deadlines for switch-over, which have been

> rationalized by the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) as normal

> teething problems whereas billions of taxpayers’ money to the tune

> of N2.5 billion is allegedly being used to fund a private company,

> which by contractual agreements should be paying the federal

> government.

>

> HURIWA has resolved to send a freedom of information request to the

> hierarchy of NBC to demand unambiguous response in writing to provide

> evidence – satisfactory reason regarding the alleged grant of such a

> humongous sum to a private enterprise and under what modality. We will

> seek clarification to know the status of the grant if any and if we

> are not satisfied we will proceed to the Economic and Financial Crimes

> Commission (EFCC) to demand forensic investigation of this damaging

> allegation.

>

> We got the information from very senior insiders working for

> government that indeed the sum of N2.5 Billion of public fund was

> gifted to a private signal distributor.

>

> Our worry stems from the missteps committed by the government in the

> power sector in which the DISCOS were gifted with billions of Naira of

> tax payers’ money but till date Nigerian electricity consumers are

> groaning under poor power supply. Recently NERC fined one of the

> DISCOS the sum of N50 million for failure to comply with operational

> standards.

>

> We are also aware of ongoing campaign of calumny targeted at the

> government owned integrated television service (ITS) – one of the

> two signal distributors of the Digital Switch Over.

>

> We are aware that a fifth columnist working to destabilize the Digital

> Switch Over as is being revolutionized by ITS has gone to the media to

> cast aspersions on the integrity and authenticity of the state of

> infrastructures installed by the ITS which is owned by NTA. NTA as you

> know belongs to the Nigerian public. Our duty as patriotic human

> rights defenders is to provide interventions whenever we think there

> are subterranean plots to undermine the success of any publicly owned

> enterprises as part of our statutory mandate as human rights

> defenders.

>

> We are aware that some of these wild allegations are being bandied to

> discredit the credibility of the resilient works of the government

> owned ITS just so that the sponsors of these campaign of calumny could

> scoop more free government money for themselves at the detriment of

> the masses.

>

> Contrary to their claims that the NTA owned (ITS) installed

> transmitters have been discontinued by the original equipment

> manufacturers, we have extensively used our international network to

> verify that broadcast technology is very dynamic but there are

> opportunities for backward integration. DVB – T2 technology (which

> ITS uses) is reportedly commercialized in 2008. They were bought as

> DVB – T2 and not DVB – T as alleged by those who are waging a

> well-oiled campaign against this government owned ITS.

>

> We have learnt that the transmitters in use by ITS in Jos, Ilorin,

> Osogbo and Enugu are custom built DVB – T2 by Rhode & Schwarz. ITS

> have back up transmitters and signal processing equipment which can be

> deployed real time in case of failures. We therefore urged President

> Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the pronouncements as encompassed in

> the government’s white paper are implemented to the letter so the

> broadcasting/communication rights of Nigerians are not undermined by

> fifth columnists.

>

> *EMMANUEL ONWUBIKO IS HEAD OF THE HUMAN HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS

> ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) AND BLOGS@WWW.EMMANUELONWUBIKO.COM ,

> WWW.HURIWA@BLOGSPOT.COM.