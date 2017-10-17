Digitization Of Broadcasting: Any Progress?

BY EMMANUEL ONWUBIKO
>
> As a media communication stakeholder, this writer is often attracted
> to the much talked about issue of digital switch over which the
> National Broadcasting Commission has commenced in phases.
>
> In Abuja, the federal government recently switched on digital
> television broadcasting signposting the gradual discontinuation of
> analogue broadcasting.
>
> Though the Abuja digital switch over came months after it was done in
> Jos, Plateau State but it is still worth celebrating.
>
> The Abuja end of the exercise is handled by a privately administered
> digital signal operator.
>
> The NTA has another strategic arm of the DSO through its forward
> looking entity known as Integrated Television Service (ITS) which is
> regarded by the ‘wiseMen’ chosen by the Federal government that came
> up with a technically sound whitepaper on the digitization switchover
> programme of the Nigerian government. This government owned enterprise
> that has a technical partnership agreement with the globally reputable
> StarTimes of China is competently playing her own role as a strategic
> Digital Signal Distributor.
>
> Understandably, this highly innovative agency of the government’s
> owned Nigerian Television Authority known as Integrated Television
> service has recently come under a misguided campaign of calumny
> reportedly and allegedly linked to an allegedly discredited erstwhile
> staff of the Nigerian Television Authority Mr. Tony Dara who is said
> to have some deep seated grudges against his former employers for
> relieving him of his services when he allegedly absconded after he
> failed to return to Nigeria at the end of a scholarship overseas.
>
> This Mr. Tony Dara is alleged to have a very uninspiring records
> during his service with NTA as captured by an internal management memo
> which spelt out the reason for the termination of his employment. The
> memorandum were sighted by this writer which convinced me that his
> recent serial articles to demonize the Integrated Television service
> were instigated by his desire to destroy the good corporate image of
> his former employers for his own self centred and non-altruistic
> reasons.
>
> There are strong enough reason to link his distasteful campaign
> against the ITS to some unsavory business partnership he
> unsuccessfully sought to strike with his former employers- the NTA
> which rejected the proposal he purportedly presentated for a training
> programme for the technical department of the Nigerian Television
> Authority.
>
> At the last count this fellow with alleged bottled up angst against
> NTA has authored articles in the media to ridicule the efforts,
> technical competences of the Integrated Television service(ITS) in
> what is suspected to be a sponsored campaign to tarnish the good image
> of the management team of the ITS.
>
> On their own part, this government agency in respect to the spirit of
> decorum has behaved in the most civilized way by intellectually
> debunking the kernels of this campaign of calumny by scientifically
> adducing evidence – based presentations to demonstrate the technical
> competences of their staff and management.
>
> A philosopher by name C. Rajagopiachari had stated rightly thus: “To
> acquire money, man goes out of his gear surpassing all moral codes and
> civic awareness. So precious, but skin-deep and precarious a thing is
> civilization; one fair rough criterian of any civilization is the
> dearness and sanctity of its contracts. If civilization is to be bound
> up with material advancement, we must accept its inevitable
> consequence, loss of freedom in exact proportion to the march
> forward”.
>
> Then Radha K. Mukherjee added his voice of wisdom by asserting that:
> “It is the ultimate role of civilization to aid man to realize his
> highest potentialities”.
>
> We will return to this issue of a well-coordinated campaign to
> discredit the NTA by its former staff who himself was discredited by
> the way he was forced out of his employment due to circumstances that
> are said to have breached his employment status ab initio.
>
> But first let’s ask ourselves what the digital switch over is all
> about.
>
> According to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). Digital
> Switch Over (DSO) is the name given to the process of changing from
> analogue to digital TV broadcasting. The digital television transition
> or analogue switch-off (ASO) is also the process in which analogue
> television broadcasting is converted to and replaced by digital
> television. But how does it benefit the consumers of broadcast
> services in Nigeria?
>
> Digital broadcast according to experts, means that consumers can
> enjoy a wider variety of shows on multiple channels with a better
> quality of broadcast. It also facilitates reduced power and energy
> consumption, and spectrum efficiency which brings a host of associated
> benefits for consumers and broadcasters. For instance, in Abuja, TV
> viewers will be able to enjoy 30 channels unlike the limited number of
> channels offered by analogue TV.
>
> Many people today, according to an expert quoted in a Daily Trust’s
> piece, will be familiar with analogue broadcasting-having a restricted
> choice of programming due to limited space for channels; having to
> tune the TV to your region to ensure that you could pick up
> broadcasts; having to play with the antennae to get a smooth,
> uninterrupted signal. But digital TV has changed all that.
>
> The digital dividend will be used by the telecom industry players,
> thereby giving ore internet access to the people, according to the
> International Telecommunications Union (ITU). Also, broadcast
> transmissions involve many players in the chain-content producers,
> chain programmers, point-to-point links (such as between the studio
> and the transmitter station), manufacturers and end users. All of them
> will benefit immensely from the DSO. What steps have we adopted to
> achieve this milestone of digitization of broadcasting in Nigeria?
>
> The media recalled that ITU (international Telecommunications Union)
> gave Nigeria up to June, 2017 to switch from analogue broadcasting to
> Digital to free up some spectrum for telecoms use. If Nigeria meets
> the deadline, it means the country will cease to broadcast analogue
> TV. There is a this talk about the soap box.
>
> This is a box-shaped device that converts a digital television signal
> to analogue for viewing on a conventional set, or that enables cable
> or satellite television to be viewed is a critical component of the
> entire mechanisms of digitization.
>
> Television owners generally will be expected as of necessity to get
> set top boxes to receive digital signals.
>
> The government subsidized set top boxes according to the NBC are being
> sold across markets and shops at N1,500. But TV viewers will pay N1000
> annually for TV license fee, which would be put inside a fund for the
> use of the industry and Nigerians. Also, those with low signals in
> their areas will need external antennas that will give them clear
> signals.
>
> The 30 channels operators on the Abuja Rollout have been trained and
> sensitized on the management of the channels, according to NBC.
>
> Viewers can reach out to NBC call centre operators and receive
> services or have their boxes activated even as the Federal Government
> is credited as stating that over 30 million TV set top boxes were
> being locally-made to give more Nigerians opportunity to own the
> device. Under the Federal government’s white paper on DIGITAL SWITCH
> OVER, the Nigerian state has set up a monitoring team known as
> DigiTeam. Today, they are headed towards Oshogbo to take first hand
> looks at the transmitters of the Integrated Television service.
>
> Edward Idris Amana, Chairman of Digiteam, a body of stakeholders set
> up by the Nigerian government to coordinate the digital switchover in
> the broadcasting industry had earlier stated that it was expected to
> be completed by June 2017.
>
> He had recently hinted this whilst presenting Nigeria’s progress
> report but the digital switch over is now being executed in phases.
>
> Interestingly, the head of the DigiTeam had stated that the signal
> distributors are now in place while a total of 13 companies for the
> manufacturing of set top boxes have been approved.
>
> His words: “As of today, the set top box manufacturers have set up
> assembling plants in Calabar, Port-Harcourt and in Lagos,” adding
> that “each plant will be employing a minimum of 2000 personnel
> directly”.
>
> Amana said that the transition was not only to move the existing
> analogue stations into the digital platform, but also involves the
> transformation of the quality of the existing stations and better
> viewer benefits. What are the stages of digitization in Nigeria if one
> may ask?
>
> NBC the official regulator had told the media that the next moves is
> to simultaneously switch on six states, each drawn from the
> geopolitical zones of the country.
>
> The Modibo Kawu-led NBC said it would engage the Nigerian Governors
> Forum in the next phase of digitalization process. What is this
> Whitepaper on Digitization of broadcasting in Nigeria?
>
> The preamble to the blueprints stated that the transition from
> Analogue to Digital Broadcasting in Nigeria is a part of a global
> initiative driven by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).
> The Geneva 2006 Agreement had set 17th June, 2015 for UHF and 17th
> June, 2020 for VHF as the dates after which countries may use those
> frequencies currently assigned for analogue television transmission
> for digital services, without being required to protect the analogue
> services of neighboring countries against interference. These dates
> are generally viewed as an internationally mandated analogue
> switch-off dates, at least along national borders.
>
> Consequently, in 2007, late President, Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’Adua
> approved the transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial
> Broadcasting in Nigeria, effective from 17th June, 2012, in line with
> the ITU resolution. On 13th October, 2008 the then President
> inaugurated the Presidential Advisory Committee (PAC) on Transition
> from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial Broadcasting in Nigeria, with the
> following Terms of Reference: (i.) Recommend a policy on digital
> terrestrial broadcast transition using global best practices. (ii)
> Recommend appropriate regulatory framework. (iii.) Recommend a
> National Broadcasting Model. (iv.) Assess the impact of the
> digitization on the consumers and recommend possible government
> intervention. (v.) Determine the quantum of expected digital
> dividend. (vi.) Assess environmental impact of digitization, if
> any, and recommend steps to be taken. (vii.) Advise government on
> any action relevant to smooth transition in Nigeria. Salient
> recommendations enshrined in this Federal government’s white paper are
> as follows:
>
> 9.0 ADOPTION OF A NEW POLICY ARID REGULATORY FRAMEWORK IN THE
> BROADCASTING SECTOR (2.1, P 5). 9.1 Consequent upon the
> establishment of the PAC, the Committee elaborated a new policy and
> regulatory framework with far reaching consequences for the positive
> development of the broadcast sector in Nigeria, taking into account
> international best practices in general, and local conditions in
> particular. In order to establish a solid foundation for the
> implementation of the transition programme, the Committee recommends
> that the Federal Government adopts the proposed framework as well as
> the strategy for the successful implementation of the transition, the
> main components of which are described below. Government accepts the
> recommendation for the formulation of a new policy and regulatory
> framework in the Broadcasting Sector. 10.0. SPLITTING OF
> BROADCASTING SERVICES INTO BROADCAST CONTENT PROVISION AND
> BROADCASTING SIGNAL DISTRIBUTION (2.2, PP 5-6). 10.1. To maximize the
> utilization of the broadcast infrastructure and improve on the quality
> of content creation, the Committee recommends that a new broadcast
> model, which separates the functions of the Broadcast Content
> Provider, and the Broadcasting Signal Distributor, be adopted. Others
> are recommendation recorded as serial number 11.0. ON SINGLE VS
> MULTIPLE BROADCASTING SIGNAL DISTRIBUTORS (2.3, PP J 6-7). The
> Committee notes that there are three basic options of licensing signal
> distributors, namely: (i.) each broadcaster implements its own
> signal distribution network as is currently the case, thus creating a
> multiple broadcasting signal distribution regime; (ii.) a
> number of multiplex operators are licensed, each of which will provide
> the broadcasting signal distribution for a limited number of
> broadcasters; and
>
> (iii.) a single broadcasting signal distributor is licensed to
> provide the signal distribution network for all broadcasters in the
> country.
>
> Government said it notes the three listed basic options of licensing
> signal distributors. The committee further recommended in number 11.2.
> For economic, commercial and security reasons, the Committee
> recommends that the Government should approve the establishment of a
> single Broadcasting Signal Distributor which will serve the function
> of a multiplex operator, with the proviso that the regulator at the
> appropriate time will evaluate the market and take a decision as to
> when and how other Broadcasting Signal Distributors may be licensed.
>
> Government notes the three (3) options, accepts the recommendation to
> establish a single Broadcasting Signal Distributor for a transitional
> period of three (3) years, and: a. approved that more than one
> signal distributor be licensed in addition to the Nigeria Television
> Authority (NTA), the public licensed signal distributor; another
> signal distributor should be licensed immediately while others could
> come on stream as market exigencies dictates ; in RECOMMENDATION
> NUMBER 11.3. The Committee recommends that the operations of the
> Broadcast Signal Distributor should not have political, religious or
> ethnic bias and should be strictly monitored by the regulator, and
> that other existing technical regulations applicable to the present
> broadcasters as appropriate should be binding on the Broadcasting
> Signal Distributor. Government accepts this recommendation.
>
> Significantly, government accepts that the BACKBONE OF THE
> BROADCASTING SIGNAL DISTRIBUTOR (2.4, P 7) AND FURTHER AGREED WITH the
> Committee’s recommendation that it would be most efficient if the
> infrastructure of the Broadcasting Signal Distributor should be
> established as soon as possible and at the least cost.
>
> Also government accepts that in order to maximize the existing
> broadcast infrastructure, the Committee recommends that the existing
> and massive broadcast transmission infrastructure owned by the Nigeria
> Television Authority (NTA). The Voice of Nigeria (VON) and the Federal
> Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in the country should form the
> backbone for the new Broadcasting Signal Distributor, which must be
> able to absorb the transmission infrastructure of other existing
> broadcasting corporation.
>
> _ _As committed civil society practitioners, HURIWA is worried about
> the opaque nature of information dissemination form relevant
> government agency with specific reference to the National Broadcasting
> Commission which has yet to inform Nigerians on the whole truth
> regarding the alleged N2.5 billion it gave to one of the signal
> distributors which is a private-sector owned establishment.
>
> Allegations and counter-allegations of unpreparedness, favoritism,
> nepotism and embezzlement of taxpayers’ money by industry players
> have also flared up. Twice, Nigeria missed the digital switch-over
> (DSO) deadline.
>
> Stakeholders in the broadcast industry believe that Nigeria would have
> gone far by now, if some of the ripples had been avoided because the
> country has missed two deadlines for switch-over, which have been
> rationalized by the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) as normal
> teething problems whereas billions of taxpayers’ money to the tune
> of N2.5 billion is allegedly being used to fund a private company,
> which by contractual agreements should be paying the federal
> government.
>
> HURIWA has resolved to send a freedom of information request to the
> hierarchy of NBC to demand unambiguous response in writing to provide
> evidence – satisfactory reason regarding the alleged grant of such a
> humongous sum to a private enterprise and under what modality. We will
> seek clarification to know the status of the grant if any and if we
> are not satisfied we will proceed to the Economic and Financial Crimes
> Commission (EFCC) to demand forensic investigation of this damaging
> allegation.
>
> We got the information from very senior insiders working for
> government that indeed the sum of N2.5 Billion of public fund was
> gifted to a private signal distributor.
>
> Our worry stems from the missteps committed by the government in the
> power sector in which the DISCOS were gifted with billions of Naira of
> tax payers’ money but till date Nigerian electricity consumers are
> groaning under poor power supply. Recently NERC fined one of the
> DISCOS the sum of N50 million for failure to comply with operational
> standards.
>
> We are also aware of ongoing campaign of calumny targeted at the
> government owned integrated television service (ITS) – one of the
> two signal distributors of the Digital Switch Over.
>
> We are aware that a fifth columnist working to destabilize the Digital
> Switch Over as is being revolutionized by ITS has gone to the media to
> cast aspersions on the integrity and authenticity of the state of
> infrastructures installed by the ITS which is owned by NTA. NTA as you
> know belongs to the Nigerian public. Our duty as patriotic human
> rights defenders is to provide interventions whenever we think there
> are subterranean plots to undermine the success of any publicly owned
> enterprises as part of our statutory mandate as human rights
> defenders.
>
> We are aware that some of these wild allegations are being bandied to
> discredit the credibility of the resilient works of the government
> owned ITS just so that the sponsors of these campaign of calumny could
> scoop more free government money for themselves at the detriment of
> the masses.
>
> Contrary to their claims that the NTA owned (ITS) installed
> transmitters have been discontinued by the original equipment
> manufacturers, we have extensively used our international network to
> verify that broadcast technology is very dynamic but there are
> opportunities for backward integration. DVB – T2 technology (which
> ITS uses) is reportedly commercialized in 2008. They were bought as
> DVB – T2 and not DVB – T as alleged by those who are waging a
> well-oiled campaign against this government owned ITS.
>
> We have learnt that the transmitters in use by ITS in Jos, Ilorin,
> Osogbo and Enugu are custom built DVB – T2 by Rhode & Schwarz. ITS
> have back up transmitters and signal processing equipment which can be
> deployed real time in case of failures. We therefore urged President
> Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the pronouncements as encompassed in
> the government’s white paper are implemented to the letter so the
> broadcasting/communication rights of Nigerians are not undermined by
> fifth columnists.
>
> *EMMANUEL ONWUBIKO IS HEAD OF THE HUMAN HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS
> ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) AND BLOGS@WWW.EMMANUELONWUBIKO.COM ,
> WWW.HURIWA@BLOGSPOT.COM.
Comment:*
Nickname*
E-mail*
Website
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty