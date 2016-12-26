Dogara @ 49: Saraki Describes Speaker as Symbol of National Unity

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja.

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Monday, described the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, as a young, innovative political leader who continue to serve as a bridge between the various sections of the country.

Saraki, in his congratulatory message on the 49th birthday of the Speaker, signed by his Special adviser for Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that Dogara’s leadership of the House of Representatives, was a clear demonstration that young politicians can bring unprecedented leadership qualities and fresh ideas to the table in the development of Nigeria.

“Since the 8th Assembly was inaugurated, I have had the pleasure of having Speaker Dogara as a partner in the development of the country’s legislative process,” he said, “Throughout this time, he has consistently demonstrated that he is an emerging modern and consummate statesman who always puts the interests of the Nigerian people first.

“As he celebrates his 49th birthday today, I wish him continued wisdom and foresight as he steers the ship of the House of Representatives. I also wish him the best of blessings as we work together to pass laws that directly make impact on the lives of every Nigerian,” the Senate President said.

