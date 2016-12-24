Dogara Admonishes Christians To Walk In Christ’s Footsteps, Pray For Nigeria

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of the marking of the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the speaker urged Christian to walk in Christ’s footsteps of love and peace towards one another, their neigbours and to humanity as a whole.

Dogara noted that faithful adherence to the virtues of Jesus Christ, including love, unity, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence, which constitute the fundamental ingredients for development of any nation, will lead to the growth and stability of Nigeria.

He admonished Christians to use this period as one for sober reflection on the a cute challenges facing the nation and to see how they could apply the virtues of Jesus Christ in fashioning out workable measures aimed at pulling Nigeria out of the quagmire she has found herself in at this critical time .

While wishing everyone a happy celebration, Dogara assured Nigerians that the House of Representatives is working tirelessly to ensure that the promises in the Change Agenda are delivered for the benefit of all Nigerians in the shortest possible time.