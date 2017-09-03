Dogara Consoles Benue Flood Victims, Pledges Passage Of Climate Commission Bill

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has condoled with the government and people of Benue State over the flooding that displaced over a hundred thousand people in the state and destroyed properties in 12 local government areas.

The Speaker also expressed deep sympathy with families of those who died in the unfortunate natural disaster as well as those who lost property in the disaster.

Media Assistant to Dogara, Turaki Hassan, in a statement disclosed that the House is in the final stages of providing legal framework to address natural disasters caused by the effects of climate change.

“I sympathise with the government and people of Benue State over the loss caused by the floods that ravaged their homes, farmlands and businesses and displacement of over 100,000 people from their homes,” he quoted the Speaker as saying adding that “this is one flooding too many and emphasises the urgent need for targeted solutions to the problems affecting our environment.

“The House of Representatives has already gone far in this regard, with a Bill for the Establishment of an Agency dealing exclusively with Climate Change issues,” he said.

Dogara enjoined the “National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) Ecological Funds Office (EFO) and other relevant government agencies to urgently come to the aid of Benue State and the victims”.