Dogara Consoles With Niger Over Kure’s Death
January 09 02:20 2017

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has commiserated with the people and government of Nigeria state over the death of former Governor Abdulkadir Kure.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan on Sunday, the Speaker said the former governor’s death is a big loss.

Dogara described the late politician as a progressive and seasoned technocrat whose experience and wisdom would be missed.

The Speaker also extended his condolence to Kure’s immediate  family and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

