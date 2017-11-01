Dogara Mourns Death Of Tinubu’ Son, Deji.

November 01 21:23 2017

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja.

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has commiserated with the National Leader of All Progressive Congress APC, Ahmed Tinubu, over the death of his son, Deji Tinubu.

In a statement signed by the Speaker, He said: “I commiserate with our national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the demise of his son Jide. I was shocked to  receive the sad news of the sudden death of Deji Tinubu”.

The late Deji was a lawyer of high repute who cut his teeth in the maritime sector and was hardworking and enterprising.

Dogara added that “it is saddening that a father buries his son. I can only imagine your pain and grief at this time”.

He however prayed that God almighty will grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

