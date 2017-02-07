Dogara Says Nigeria Wasted N2.74 Trillion On Power In 15 Years

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The Nigerian Power Sector in the last 15 years been faced with daunting challenges of darkness, despite Spending about ?N2.74 trillion on the sector between 1999 and 2015, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has said.

In his opening remarks at the second day of stakeholders’ interactive workshop, organised by the National Assembly, on the Nigerian Power Sector, in Abuja, on Tuesday, Dogara lamented that” the more we spend on power sector the more darkness we attract”.

At the ongoing event in Transcorp Hilton on Tuesday, Dogara identified that the challenges being experienced in the sector run across the entire power value chain of Generation, Transmission and Distribution.

He stated that the myriad of problem bedeviling the sector are apparently worsened by inadequate funding, poor energy mix, fuel supply issues, flawed regulatory framework, and commercial issues, adding that there is a need for stakeholders to address these problems practically.

Dogara noted that the determination of lawmakers in finding lasting solutions to the power issue in the country neccisitated the power conference.

The conference he said will provide a platform for stakeholders to carry out a holistic diagnosis of the challenges impeding the development of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and proffer practical solutions.

He said the diagnosis include but not limited to a critical analysis of the extant legislations and regulatory framework guiding the Nigerian power sector to determine if there was a need for amendments or enactment of new laws that will galvanize the sector to deliver the required results.

The Speaker however threw some posers to the participants, asking: “Why has power generation remained at less than 5000MW since the last 56 years? ?Why have various policies by successive governments failed? Why has the transmission infrastructure remained inadequate in wheeling the available power”?

“How can the federal government rapidly expand the transmission infrastructure? Why are electric meters not available to most consumers thereby leading to contentious estimated billing? How can NERC establish a cost reflective tariff and reduce inefficiency in support of affordable end user tariffs? Why has there not been an effective Gas Master Plan for Nigeria which would have preceded the building of the gas fired power plants? What is the solution to the perennial pipeline vandalism that disrupts delivery of gas to the gas fired power plants?”

He said that he was confident that the array of stakeholders gathered at the event were eminently capable of dealing with the questions and would provide solutions.