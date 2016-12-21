Don, Others Seek Media Support for Anti-graft War

A lecturer in the School of Communication, Lagos State University, Ojo, Prof. Lai Osho, has urged journalists to support the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in its war against corruption.

He also urged journalists to be more vigorous and professional in investigative reporting as a way of making the anti-graft war a success in the country.

Speaking at a one-day workshop organised by the EFCC for journalists in Lagos, Osho, who lauded the EFCC’s recently held Nigerian Women Against Corruption (WAC) programme in Abuja, added that investigative reporting would ensure the setting of agenda for the government.

Osho, who spoke on “Investigative Reporting and the Fight Against Corruption: The Nigeria Experience’’, said

‘‘ Investigative journalism will bring about the setting agenda for the government, while also boosting the image of the anti-corruption agencies.

‘‘Unlike routine news reporting, investigative reporting is not event-dependent; rather, it is independent and original. Also, talking about the social relevance of investigative journalism, one can say that it will direct public attention, uphold standard of public morality and mobilize public opinion for change.’’

The mass communication lecturer, however, stated that the Nigerian experience had shown that powerful individuals and groups had been manipulating the ‘‘weak state and institutions for their parochial interest.’’

He further said that the media, in the fight against corruption, had been perceived as ethic and regional in their editorial orientation.

“Apart from weak and economic base of media organisations, one can also talk of insecure elite hegemony and lack of national consensus on issues.’’

Also speaking, Simon Kolawole, Publisher, The Cable, lamented the lack of understanding of what determines corruption by Nigerians.

‘‘Though we claim to be fighting corruption, there seems to be no general agreement on what corruption is,’’ he said.

Speaking on ‘‘Journalism and the Fight Against Corruption: Lessons from Abroad,’’ the former editor ofThis Day Newspaper added that it is constitutional for the media to be part of the war against corruption.

He also stated that one of the social responsibilities of the media entailed setting agenda for the government through investigative journalism.

According to him, ‘‘Unlike in Nigeria, the way investigative journalism is done abroad is that it involves fact checking, leaks and collaborative work, among others. Many would frown on media leaks, but I would say it is good. My concern, however, is that it is not being done well in Nigeria. Investigative journalism is not just about winning awards, but making the country a better place.’’

He also encouraged journalists to always follow-up on their stories, saying that ‘‘If a news item is covered frequently and prominently, the audience will regard the issue as very important.’’

In his paper titled ‘‘Law, Journalism and the Fight Against Corruption’’, Lanre Arogundade, Director, International Press Centre, said both law and journalism exist to perform public services.

He added that the relationship between law and journalism should be complementary rather than conflicting.

‘‘It should also be cooperative rather than contradictory,’’ he added.

‘‘Legal institution and personnel, such as lawyers, judges, solicitors, are useful sources and contacts for the investigative or anti-corruption reporters.’’

At the well-attended event, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, expressed the gratitude of the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to the journalists for their support to the agency’s activities since inception.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head Media & Publicity

21st December, 2016