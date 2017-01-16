Don’t Pay For Social Investment Forms FG Warns Applicants

The Federal Government on Sunday said that its Social Investment Programmes (SIP) does not attract any fee and therefore urged applicants not to offer any money to anybody.

Laolu Akande, senior special assistant (SSA), media and publicity to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in a statement said “no scheme under the Federal Government’s SIP, attracts an application fee and Nigerians should refuse paying anyone money”

” we have been receiving reports about instances where Nigerians are being asked to pay application fees for SIP forms. We want to make it clear that such action is illegal and could warrant criminal prosecution,” Akande said adding that five states would be joint the school feeding programme in the takeoff scheme.

“Let us make this very clear: in order to benefit from N-Power, you don’t have to pay any application fees at all. The way to apply is to go online to the N-Power portal. But it is not open right now as we are still working on the 200,000 unemployed graduates already engaged,” he said.

Regarding the CCT, he also explained that there are no application forms or fees to be paid either. According to him, “we are using a community-based targeting template of the World Bank and as we have explained this is the mode of identifying the poorest of the poor and the most vulnerable.”

On claims that some party agents have been involved in such illegal form sales, Akande said “the rule affects everyone. No one should sell forms for N-Power or any of the president’s social investment programmes. That is exploitation and it is fraudulent.”

Akande said while the CCT payments have started in the pilot states, not everyone in those states have been paid due to logistics and banking challenges. He disclosed that three banks Stanbic, Access and GTB have been very helpful in the process, including supporting the implementation of aspects of the CCT pro bono.

Equally the Vice President’s spokesman disclosed that the Homegrown School Feeding Programme would also proceed this week with the addition of five states who will now be getting FG funding to ensure that primary school pupils in those states start enjoying one hot meal a day.

Those states are Ogun, Oyo, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Osun. When added to Anambra where the school feeding programme kicked off last year, there would now be 6 states implementing the scheme using FG funds.

At least 5.5 million Nigerian primary school pupils would be fed for 200 school days under the free Homegrown School Feeding Programme, according to the 2016 Budget, which has an allocation of N93.1B appropriated for the feeding scheme.