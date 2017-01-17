DR Congo Beats Morroco 1-0 To Top Group C

DR Congo put their difficult Africa Cup of Nations build-up behind them to beat Morocco in their Group C opening fixture, despite finishing with 10 men.

Florent Ibenge’s side, who went on strike over unpaid bonuses on Friday, almost trailed early on at Stade d’Oyem when Mbark Boussoufa struck the bar.

Junior Kabananga put them ahead before substitute Lomalisa Mutambala was booked twice in 16 minutes.

Morocco’s Youssef El-Arabi missed with two headed chances late on.

The substitute glanced wide from a set-piece delivery and then met a cross cleanly to force a parry from DR Congo keeper Ley Matampi.

The Leopards were down to nine men for several minutes in the closing stages when they lost defender Gabriel Zakuani to injury having made all of their substitutions.

 

