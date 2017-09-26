Drama as INEC Officials Storm Melaye’s Office, Drop Recall Petition At Entrance To Hos Office

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

There was a mild drama in the Senate, on Tuesday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials dumped notice of recall at the entrance to the office of the embattled lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye.

The INEC officials dropped loads of documents at the door to Melaye’s office, as the office to the lawmaker’s office was under lock and key, while his aides were not around to receive the notice.

Melaye had on Monday said the 90-day deadline set for INEC by Section 69 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has expired.?