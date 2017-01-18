Drama! Davido Fires His Manager, Kamal, Tired Of International Market

It looks like 2017 would eventually turn into a drama year like 2016 for some of our entertainers. The years have just begun and we have watched some dramas unveiled.

He said: “ F**k all that international shit, it’s cool but f**k it, I’m back to the basics. I’m my own manager in 2017. Don’t put your life for another man hand.”

Expressing his Frustration, the singer stated that that he was tired of international market and would be his own manager in 2017.

This was made known to the general public by Davido himself who seem pissed. His words speak volume and it would be no exaggeration that something big actually happened between the duo.A-list artiste, Davido has just part ways with his longtime manager, Kamal and the reason behind this action is yet unknown.

Hmm! What could have really transpired between Kamal and Davido?

