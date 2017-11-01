Driver, Conductor Charged With Stealing N1.6 Million Goods From Seven-Up

A driver employed by Seven-Up Bottling Company Plc on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of 10 pallets of the company’s products worth N1.6 million.

The 34-year-old driver – Phillip Nwachukwu – was charged along with his conductor, 28-year-old Isaac Samson.

The accused reside at Ikorodu, Lagos, and are being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the employees committed the offences on Sept. 25 at Oregun, Ikeja.

Ogu said that the accused were asked to deliver the 10 pallets to a customer.

“The accused diverted the goods but were caught at the point of selling them.

“They were handed over to the police,” he said.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted each of them N200,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until Nov. 22 for mention.