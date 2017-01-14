DSS Arrests Terrorists Planning To Bomb Kaduna

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday arrested terrorists planning to attack Kaduna.

DSS spokesman, Tony Opuiyo, in a statement yesterday said one Alkasim Salisu, a Boko Haram member was arrested at Rigasa area of Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.

It added that Salisu had fled the military operation in Yobe State to settle in Kaduna where he and his cohorts had planned to launch attacks on select targets in Kaduna metropolis including the railway station.”

Continuing, “On 13th January, 2017, the agency rescued four oil company kidnap victims from their abductors at White House Estate, Rumukwurushi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.”

“The kidnap gang was led by Emmanuel EYO, earlier arrested in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“During the rescue operation supported by the military, a staff of the Service sustained gunshot injuries in his leg while three members of the gang were killed in the exchange of fire.

“One AK.47 rifle, one magazine containing 59 rounds of 7.5mm ammunition and three (3) locally made pistols were recovered from the gang.”

 

