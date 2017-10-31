Dutch Queen Lauds Ambode On Inclusive Governance

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Queen of The Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguieta Cerrito, on Tuesday met with Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode as part of efforts to advance the United Nation’s (UN’s) financial inclusion advocacy, as a vehicle to alleviate poverty and fostering equitable economic growth in Nigeria.

Addressing her host, Queen Maxima said she was impressed with the initiatives of the state government to improve service delivery especially towards expanding access to affordable healthcare.

Queen Maxima particularly lauded the health insurance scheme of the state government, which legal framework had already been put in place, saying that Ambode deserved commendation for coming up with such laudable effort.

“Today I had opportunity to visit two clinics in the State where I saw the new pilot project in which you (Governor Ambode) has also started looking into which is to make health insurance possible even to the poorest of the people.

“I was very impressed by the leadership that the State of Lagos has taken as to coming up with a law which makes health insurance mandatory and also to able to plan for the future and you are already doing some credit to some health facilities which off course will improve efficiency of a lot of these institutions. I commend you for your efforts and I will like to know from you Mr Governor what is your commitment on the future in this field,” she said.

Responding, Ambode said the Health Insurance Scheme of the State Government aimed at expanding access and scaling up healthcare delivery in the State will commence in early 2018.

He said the legal framework to guide the implementation of the policy had already been put in place, while every necessary efforts to ensure the success of the scheme were being put in place.