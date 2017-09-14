Economic Diversification Is Taking Root In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the economic diversification which the present administration is piloting, is taking root in the country.

In a media chat, at the 2017 Nigerian Chamber of Commerce Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Conference, on Thursday, in Abuja, Osinbajo noted the progress been made especially in the agro-processing, agro-allied value chain, sector saying that “we are getting positive results.”

He expressed satisfaction at the innovation of the manufacturing sector, pointing out that “Nigerian manufacturing community is energetic, having seen a wide range of products here today. And I think what we have seen especially with the young entrepreneurs here today is that these things are already being exploited.”

Osinbajo who signed executive order recently on how to facilitate ease of doing business, commented on how it will impact the development of MSMEs, explaining “that the orders are a lot more proactive and the government is working a lot more on the time it takes to get these approvals”.

“So that is really one of the most important things about these executive orders, just generally getting all of the relevant agencies to quicken the pace of granting approvals for all of these products and I think that we are getting positive results.”

When asked about the hidden opportunities the government claimed to have made possible in the country, he said “the opportunities are no longer even hidden and I think what everyone has come to discover is that this country is just so blessed, so much in terms of resources.”