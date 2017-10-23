Edo Assembly Directs EIRS Boss To Furnish House With Financial Details

The Edo House of Assembly on Monday directed the Chairman, Edo Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), Mr Igbinidu Ineh, to provide it with financial details of the service, within two weeks.

The Speaker, Adjoto Kabiru, gave the directive when Ineh presented the 2017 budget performance of the service to the House.

Kabiru said the brief presented by the chairman was not detailed enough.

“The Internal Revenue Service is purely a financial based agency, so you have to go back and prepare a more suitable brief and present to the House within two weeks,’’ he said.

The House also received brief from the Commissioner for Justice, Yinka Omorogbe, who informed it that plans were underway to constitute a citizen rights centre in the state.

Omorogbe said that the centre, if constituted, would serve as an alternative dispute resolution.

Meanwhile, Kabiru has constituted two ad-hoc committees.

The first committee, led by Chris Okaeben, (APC Oredo West) was mandated to visit industries ahead of the presentation and passage of 2018 budget.

The second committee, led by Mr Roland Osoro, (APC Orihionmwon South) was mandated to carry out assessment of all ongoing projects in the state.

The House committee Chairman on Health, Justin Okonoboh, (APC Igueben), was also directed to meet with all the heads of primary health care centres in the local government areas to review their state of existence.