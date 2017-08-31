Edo Govt. Ratifies New Health Bill, GIS Project, School Relocation

The Edo State Executive Council on Wednesday approved the bill for the Edo State Health Law 2017, from the Ministry of Health, seeking to domesticate the National Health Act of 2014.

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Paul Ohonbamu, who addressed journalists after the weekly meeting, said that: The immediate benefits of the bill includes the remodeling and standardization of the health system in the state particularly, the primary healthcare sub-sector which covers 70% of the state’s health challenges.”

He explained that the proposed Edo State Health Law 2017, “will also reduce the burden on the tertiary and secondary health care systems and provide the legal authority for the state to establish the Edo State Primary Health Care Development Board and the proposed Edo State Contributory Health Commission, with shared responsibility for funding from the three tiers of Government, beneficiaries and partners to ensure Universal Health Coverage.”

The EXCO headed by the Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, also approved the introduction of the Edo State Geographic Information Service (GIS) Agency, that will automate land administration and development control in the state.

The agency will also undertake the aerial mapping of Edo State for the formation of a geographic information system and improve the ease of doing business in the state.

“EXCO reiterated its earlier position that all structures under the high tension electricity transmission lines be removed.”

Ohonbamu further said: “To show the seriousness of the matter, EXCO ordered the immediate relocation of a public school, Etete Primary School, which has been in that location for decades.”

According to him, “The Chairman in Council is particular about the health and safety of pupils of the primary school and has ordered that they should not resume next academic session in that location.” He assured that the affected pupils, teachers and parents would be informed of their new location before resumption date for the next academic session.