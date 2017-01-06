Edo Govt Sets Up Committee To Harmonize Revenue Collection

The Edo Government has set up a committee to fine tune a proposed bill to harmonize revenue collection by local government councils in the state.

The Chairman Edo Internal Revenue Service, Chief Oseni Elamah disclosed this to newsmen shortly after a meeting with the Edo Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki at the state government House in Benin on Friday.

Elamah said that the Committee was to work out “A bill for the State Local Government uniform levies, rates, fees and Charges law 2017′

He said that the bill sought to eliminate cash as a means of revenue collection and encouraged the use of POS or revenue scratch cards.

According to him, all revenue consultant, agent or contractors have been prohibited from collecting any form of revenue on behalf of any of the state government agencies or local government.

“The committee seeks a system that will be transparent, accountable and treat Edo people with dignity in the collection of revenue.

Elamah listed members of the committee to include the Deputy Governor of the state, Rt. Hon Philip Shuiabu, who will chair the committee, Secretary to the state government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie, his humble self and three representative of Local Government heads from the three Senatorial District of the state.

He said that the Committee was to work out the bill before Jan, 15 this year and forward to the state house of Assembly for due consideration.

Meanwhile, Edo state Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu assured residents of the state of implementation of the ban on collection of revenue by private individuals as pronounced by the state governor.

Mr. Gwandu said that the command had put in place 20 squad that would ensure compliance to the pronouncement of the governor.

Speaking to Journalists in government house, he said: “I will shell out 20 squads who will go round and ensure there is diligence and compliance of the ban.

“You have heard the pronouncement and I am sure the people are happy. I can also assure you that the police will not rest on its oars.

“Very soon, I will hold a meeting with my DPOs. I implore the people of Edo state to do the right thing and ensure that there is sanity. I will enforce the order to the letter,’’ he said.

Barr Ebonor, r Macaulay head of Local government administration, who spoke on behalf of other local government councils, commended the state governor for the initiative.

He said that the state government initiative would help sanitize revenue collection in the state.

Mr. Ebonor, who is from Esan South East Local Government Council said that the proposed system would enable the government render quality services to people of the state.

The meeting was attended by the Executive Governor of the state, Heads of Local Government Councils, Ministry of Local government and Internal Revenue service