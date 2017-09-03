Edo Local Govt Pensioners Get Over N212 Million For August

The commitment made by the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to continue to cater to the needs of pensioners who are the state’s senior citizens, has again been demonstrated, with the payment of N212,879,888 million naira to local government pensioners.

According to Obaseki, the state will continue to accord its pensioners the respect they have earned and deserve, in the scheme of things in the state.

He explained that the over N212 million naira was for the month of August and urged Edo pensioners and workers to support the ongoing reform embarked upon by his administration in key areas such as education, primary healthcare, infrastructure, security, job creation and industrialisation amongst others.

The governor tasked heads of local government areas to creatively harness the huge human and natural resources that abound in all parts of the state for the good of all Edo people.

He assured that the newly commissioned BUA Cement company and the Edo Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited have started impacting positively on the economy of the state through the creation of jobs, access to affordable fertilizer by farmers and the emergence of several allied businesses.

Edo State exited the committee of civil service states last week, when the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo commissioned the 60,000 metric tonnes fertilizer plant in Auchi and the two million metric tonnes BUA Cement plant in Okpella in the state, setting the stage for huge industrial activities in the two key sectors of the state.