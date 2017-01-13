EDSG To Support Child Rights Law Implementation

Edo State Government has reiterated its earlier resolve not to spare violators of the Child Rights Act, saying street traders and hawkers, when apprehended, would also be sanctioned in accordance with relevant laws.

Governor Godwin Obaseki made the declaration in Benin, when he received in audience, members of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), Edo State Chapter, led by its Chairman, Prince Roy Oribhabor.

He said the law which received a boost with the establishment and inauguration of family court in the Benin High Court last week, must be enabled to function properly so that justice could be served on issues of child rights violation.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, the governor decried the activities of street traders and hawkers in Benin City for converting walkways and other public places to emergency market places.

The governor decried their illegal and unlawful actions that had defaced the once beautified environment, warning that parents/guardians who send their children/wards to hawk would be apprehended and prosecuted.

He, however, solicited the collaboration of the group and other stakeholders with a view to sensitizing the citizenry aimed at nipping in the bud the menace of street trading, indiscriminate dumping of refuse and environmental pollution.

Gov. Obaseki reminded the public of the biblical allusion that “cleanliness is next to godliness.’’

In the area of job creation, the governor affirmed his administration’s commitment to harness the massive agricultural potentials of the state to create the promised over 200,000 jobs within the next four years.

He also disclosed that the government plans to establish industrial parks across the state with the development of the Gelegele sea Port as a priority.

He added that it was the target of Edo State Government to create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive in order to stimulate the tempo of socio-economic development of the state.

Earlier in an address, the Chairman, Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), Prince Roy Oribhabor, commended Governor Obaseki for banning all forms of revenue collection by private agents.

Oribhabor pledged group’s support for the administration, adding that they would not however, shy away from appraising government policies and programmes from time to time.