EFCC Arrests Ekiti Finance Commissioner, Accountant General After Fayose’s Presidential Declaration

While Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, was in Abuja declaring his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election and vowing to defeat the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari, agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday arrested his Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo and the Accountant General of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the duo were picked up at the premises of the Finance Ministry in Ado-Ekiti.

Some sources said they were taken to Abuja but as at the time f this report, no had been heard about their whereabouts.