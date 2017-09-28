EFCC Arrests Ekiti Finance Commissioner, Accountant General After Fayose’s Presidential Declaration

EFCC Arrests Ekiti Finance Commissioner, Accountant General After Fayose’s Presidential Declaration
September 28 14:22 2017 Print This Article

While Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, was in Abuja declaring his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election and vowing to defeat the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari, agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday arrested his Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo and the Accountant General of the state.

Our correspondent  gathered that the duo were picked up at the premises of the Finance Ministry in Ado-Ekiti.

Some sources said they were taken to Abuja but as at the time f this report, no had been heard about their whereabouts.

 

write a comment

1 Comment

  1. David Odey
    September 28, 16:42 #1 David Odey

    This arrest is an uncanny coincidence.But I disagree with the attack on our president at the Fayose event. The declaration should not have been taken too far.

    Reply to this comment

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Saraki Laments Terrorist Attacks On UNIMAID

Saraki Laments Terrorist Attacks On UNIMAID

Kaduna Church Attack Barbaric — Minister

Nigerian Man To Die By Hanging For Drug Trafficking In Malaysia