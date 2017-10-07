EFCC Arrests More Ekiti Officials

After about a week that agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the Ekiti State Finance Commissioner, Chief Toyin Ojo and the Accountant General, Mrs Yemisi Owolabi, the anti-graft agency is poised to arrest more officials of the state government and aides of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Checks by our correspondent in Ado-Ekiti revealed that former Commissioner for Justice, Mr Owoseni Ajayi, has also been picked up by agents of the EFCC.

He was picked up, according to sources. In relations to some cases involving a controversial lawyer (name withheld), who handles some matters involving Governor Fayose.

The governor has some natters against the EFCC especially concerning alleged use of money from the office of the National Security Adviser to prosecute the 3014 governorship election that he won.

It was gathered that the anti-graft agency may still pick up some state officials.

Meanwhile, the state government is making efforts at securing the release of the arrested officials.