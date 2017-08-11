EFCC, Cameroon Anti-Graft Agency To Partner On Training

Chairman, Cameroonian National Anti-corruption Commission, CONAC, Rev. Dr. Dieudonne Massi Gams, has promised that he looks forward to partnering with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the area of training its staff in modern techniques of law enforcement, particularly as it relates to the fight against corruption.

Speaking on Friday, August 11, 2017 while on a guided tour of facility at the EFCC Academy, Karu Abuja, Gams, expressed satisfaction at the state of the arts equipment of the Commission adding that “with a place in west Africa to boost training on anti-corruption and collaboration, there will be no need to outsource training to the western world, as this will save cost”.

He expressed the resolve to send some officers from his organization to be trained at the Academy, noting that there was a lot to be learned from the EFCC.

Bashir Bello, who on behalf of the Ag. Commandant EFCC Academy, Dr. David Tukura, received Gams and his team, used the opportunity to intimate the delegation on the workings of the Academy and seek collaboration on training, research and development.

“No doubt, this opportunity would benefit both agencies in curbing corruption in West Africa,” he said.

The delegation were informed of the various courses offered by the Academy among which are six months basic law enforcement course for new employees, three months basic law enforcement conversion course for existing untrained personnel (senior and junior), four week refreshers course for operations personnel, career development courses for different departments and units of the Commission, trainings for law enforcement, regulatory and security agencies, and stakeholders in the anti-corruption fight.

Gams and his team were taken round on a tour of the training facilities which includes the library, blocks of hostels, blocks of cadet and executive hostels, gymnasium, syndicate rooms, block of classrooms, internet café, cafeteria, cybercrime ICT lab, 400 sitting capacity auditorium, and a mini auditorium.