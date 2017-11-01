EFCC Closes Case Against Rep

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today closed its case against Mansur Ali Mashi, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Mashi Dutsi Federal Constituency of Katsina State and a former bank manager, Zainab Rufai Yusuf.

The duo was arraigned by the Commission for allegedly conspiring and fraudulently embezzling the sum of N35, 000,000 (Thirty Five Million Naira ) from First City Monument Bank where the first defendant Zainab Rufai formerly worked as branch manager.

The fraud was perpetrated through fraudulent account opening. It was alleged that at least 35 accounts were opened in the name of different customers without their knowledge. When the purported account owners were invited to the Commission, they revealed that the second defendant, Mansur, only collected their passport photographs on the pretext that he would give them big jobs or secure loan facility for them. After the accounts were opened, the first defendant funded each account with the sum of N1, 000,000 (One Million Naira Each) totaling N35, 000,000 (Thirty Five Million Naira Only). This was further confirmed by the investigation officer, Mamman Nasir during cross examination.

The witness was led in evidence by the prosecution counsel Nasiru Salele to conclude his testimony which began on September 15, 2016.

During cross examination the witness contradicted the claim by the counsel representing the first defendant that his client was detained by the EFCC. Nasir said the first defendant was never detained at the instance of the Commission. He also confirmed that the first defendant initially presented herself as a complainant in the matter but investigation later revealed that she was in connivance with the second defendant.

While the investigation was on going, the first defendant was discovered to have refunded the sum of N14, 000,000 (Fourteen Million Naira Only) to the bank while the second defendant refunded N10, 000,000 (Ten Million Naira Only).

The case has been adjourned to December 14, 2017 for adoption of no case submission by the defendants.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

1st November, 2017