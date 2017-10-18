EFCC Denies Investigating Governor Amosun

EFCC Denies Investigating Governor Amosun
October 18 18:15 2017

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied investigating Ogun state governor Mr. Ibekunle Amosun.

EFCC spokesman Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, on Wednesday, said at no time did the Commission storm the basement of the Ikeja, Lagos residence of Amosun where cash in local and foreign currencies are said to have been stashed in a vault.

He said “It is important to state that there is no truth in the report. Governor Amosun was neither under surveillance nor was any of his residence raided by operatives of the EFCC”.

Uwujaren, therefore enjoined members of the public to disregard the false report.

