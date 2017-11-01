EFCC, NAPTIP to Partner in Tackling Human Traffickers, Organ Harvesters

Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has expressed the resolve of the anti-graft agency, to go after human traffickers, stressing that such inhumanity against fellow humans was as a result of corruption.

“We are prepared to go after human traffickers, because we strongly believe that it is an aspect of corruption, and corruption is the greatest enemy of Nigeria,” Magu said.

Magu made the assertion while receiving Dame Julie Okah-Donli, Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, who led a delegation from the agency to the EFCC Headquarters, Abuja, November 1, 2017.

Magu used the opportunity to reiterate the need for a collective effort in the fight against corruption. According to him, “corruption is the reason why young Nigerians are risking their lives walking through the Mediterranean up to Spain and other European countries in search of greener pasture”.

“It is a very sad situation, and we must change the trend by ensuring that we join hands to fight corruption, as this is the only solution to the ills militating against our country’s development,” he said.

While calling for NAPTIP’s partnership in the fight against corruption, Magu also gave full assurance to Okah-Donli, of the EFCC’s support in combating the increasing cases of “organ harvesting” involving Nigerians.

“EFCC has an enormous task in the fight against corruption, and NAPTIP is also a stakeholder in the fight, so we also need your assistance and collaboration,” he said.

Okah-Donli, who described the visit as part of the agency’s familiarization efforts, used the opportunity to highlight NAPTIP’s strides in combating human trafficking in the country. According to her, the agency has busted a number of criminal activities, recorded 331 convictions since 2004, with various other ongoing cases at an advance stage in courts, and rescued many trafficked youths who are being rehabilitated and given a new lease of life.

“Human trafficking is a very terrible crime against humanity and against God,” she said.

She added that the agency was not relenting in its efforts, as it currently has 10 zonal commands, including the Federal Capital Territory. Like the EFCC, she explained that NAPTIP was also focusing on preventive measures to nip corruption in the bud, and engaging in massive awareness campaigns.

Okah-Donli further noted that “organ trafficking was now becoming a big business, but is another form of human trafficking, as many youths are lured into it, and they become afraid to come out to tell their stories”.

She used the opportunity to request for assistance of the EFCC in confiscating the assets of traffickers, and also in the area of training and developing its own Academy. Magu in response gave his assurances to support the agency in every way possible.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

1st November, 2017