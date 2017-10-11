EFCC Releases Detained Ekiti Officials

EFCC Releases Detained Ekiti Officials
October 11 21:30 2017

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released officials of the Ekiti State Government detained since two weeks ago.

Our correspondent learned that the Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo and the Accountant General, Mrs Yemisi Owolabi were released on Wednesday night.

The duo were arrested and detained by the EFCC in Abuja while attending FAAC meeting.

The agency reportedly asked them to explain some issues relating to the utilisation of the N9.6 billion bail out fund given it by the Federal Government.

 

