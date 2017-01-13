EFCC Traces Suspicious N632m To Former Enugu Chief Judge?’s Account

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have discovered over N632million in an account belonging to former Enugu State Chief Judge, Innocent Azubuike Umezulike.

Some of the payments were made by lawyers, businessmen, politicians and litigants.

Justice Umezulike also operated the account without a Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Meanwhile, the former Chief Judge has been invited for interrogation on January 17.

The probe of the judge followed petitions against him, including some sent to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The NJC on September 29, 2016 recommended Justice Umezulike for compulsory retirement, alongside Justice Mohammed Tsamiya, who was the Presiding Justice of the Ilorin Division of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Kabiru Auta of Kano State High Court was recommended for dismissal.

The NJC, among others, said it found Justice Umezulike guilty of allegedly “receiving a donation of N10m from a businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, during his book launch, while two cases in which Eze was said to have had “vested interest”, were in the judge’s court.”