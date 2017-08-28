Eid-el Kabir: FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holiday 

Eid-el Kabir: FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holiday 
August 28 18:58 2017 Print This Article

The Federal Government has declared Friday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 4 as Public Holidays to mark the Eid-el-Kabir Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.- Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government on Monday in Abuja.

He urged Muslim faithful and all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country’s democracy.

Dambazau called on Nigerians to join hands with the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country.

The minister assured Nigerians of their safety in all parts of the country, emphasising that security agencies have been directed to maintain peace and protect lives and property during and after the celebration.

He condemned in strong terms, the prevalence of Hate Speeches in the country and warned that the Federal Government would henceforth deal with perpetrators according to the law.

He stressed that government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualising the full potential of Nigeria.

The minister wished all Nigerians a most rewarding and Happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.?

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Supreme Court Upholds Gov. Nyesom Wike’s Election As Rivers Governor

Supreme Court Upholds Gov. Nyesom Wike’s Election As Rivers Governor

EFCC Operatives Vacates Fani-Kayode’s Residence, Invites Him For Questioning

EFCC Operatives Vacates Fani-Kayode’s Residence, Invites Him For Questioning

Polls: Buhari Says ‘I Will Prosecute Electoral Offenders’

Polls: Buhari Says ‘I Will Prosecute Electoral Offenders’