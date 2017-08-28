Eid-el Kabir: FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Friday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 4 as Public Holidays to mark the Eid-el-Kabir Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.- Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government on Monday in Abuja.

He urged Muslim faithful and all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country’s democracy.

Dambazau called on Nigerians to join hands with the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country.

The minister assured Nigerians of their safety in all parts of the country, emphasising that security agencies have been directed to maintain peace and protect lives and property during and after the celebration.

He condemned in strong terms, the prevalence of Hate Speeches in the country and warned that the Federal Government would henceforth deal with perpetrators according to the law.

He stressed that government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualising the full potential of Nigeria.

The minister wished all Nigerians a most rewarding and Happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.?