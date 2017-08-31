Eid-el-Kabir: Jonathan Felicitates With Muslims, Calls For Self-Sacrifice

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with Muslims as they mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, wishing them happy and peaceful celebrations.

In a statement on Thursday by the ex-President’s spokesman Ikechukwu Eze, Dr. Jonathan also urged Nigerians to make individual sacrifices for the betterment of our nation and greater good of humanity.

He further urged Nigerians to pray for the “less privileged amongst us and show them the love of God demonstrated through us, His creations.”

He said: “As Nigerian Muslims mark Eid el Kabir (Eid al-Adha) my family and I join in their celebration. This eid celebrates Abraham, a patriarch of Judaism, Christianity and Islam and is thus an opportunity to bring humanity together.

“As we mark Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son for the greater good of humanity, let us all be inspired to make our individual sacrifices for the betterment of the world, our country, and our community.

“As we enjoy our feast, let us not forget to pray for the less privileged amongst us and show them the love of God demonstrated through us, His creations. May God bless us all as we celebrate. Eid Mubarak.”