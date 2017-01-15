Ekiti 2018 Election: Former Minister Sets Up Radio Station

Former Minister of State for Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has set up a radio station in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti as part of his preparations for the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Findings revealed that the station is located along NTA Road.

It was gathered that Adeyeye, who hopes to be the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, is planning to use it to boost his image in the state.

The station, which is expected to start operating. In the next few months, will be the first private radio station in Ekiti State.

Adeyeye, who was a Features Editor in The Punch newspaper in the early 80s, is currently the interim National Publicity Secretary of the PDP.

Sources close to him said that Adeyeye, who is not yet getting the support of Governor Ayodele Fayose, would not take chances as the two other broadcast outlets in the state belong to the federal and state governments.

He reportedly got the licence for the station while serving under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Already, he has revived his campaign outfit, the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM), with which he sought PDP’s ticket in 2014.

He came second behind Fayose in the party’s primaries then.