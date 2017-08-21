Ekiti 2018: Fayose Warns PDP Against Infiltration By Opposition

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has warned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members and leaders in the state against opening the flanks of the party for the opposition to come in and cause confusion as the party prepares for next year’s governorship election in the state.

This is just as the governor said the race of who will be the party’s candidate in the election is open to all aspirants.

The governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in a statement on Monday, also warned party men to be wary of some people who may want to cause confusion in the party because of their inordinate ambition.

“The race of who will be our party’s candidate in the coming election is open to all aspirants in the PDP. I will not influence the outcome of the process to select our candidate and neither will I impose any person on the party.

“I will provide a level playing ground for all and no aspirant should have nothing to fear and I will continue to provide good leadership and governance in the state.

“Party leaders and members should beware of underground plans by the opposition to infiltrate the ranks of our party and cause division because they are afraid of our strength and tremendous support the PDP is having in the state, ” he said.

The governor also gave the assurance that the primary of the party would be inclusive and transparent.

Fayose added that his interest was continuity, that is the next government being formed by the PDP.

He reiterated that he had no particular aspirant in mind, and that all governorship hopefuls should only endeavour to make the party stronger and better.