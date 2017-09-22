Ekiti Probe Panel: Fayemi Awarded Consultancy Of N609m Contract To Company With No Traceable Address

…Eyiyato Housing Estate Contractors Owed N172m

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Ekiti State Government to look into the finances of the state between 2010 and 2014 has been told that the consultant appointed for the N609 million contract for the furnishing of Oke Ayoba Government House, Ado-Ekiti had no traceable address in Nigeria.

Also, contractors engaged in the construction of the Eyitayo Housing Estate, along Ado-Iworoko road were owed over N172 million.

Mr. James Folorunsho, who is the Executive Secretary of Fountain Holding Limited which is the investment arm of Ekiti State Government told the probe panel that contractors who handled the projects were not paid and that they have been invading the Fountain Holdings office asking when their money will be paid for the jobs done at the site and the subscribers too have been coming to ask when houses they paid for will be allotted to them.

Mr. Celestine Ejikwe, who is one of the contractors engaged in Eyitayo Housing Estate read out names of contractors, the contract sum and disclosed that the total sum owed contractors was over N172 million.

Mr. Adebiyi Oladipo, who was appointed on October 31, 2014 as the Chairman of Panel of Inquiry on the furnishing of Oke Ayoba Government House, Ado-Ekiti, confirmed before the panel that the consultant who was in charge of the furnishing has no traceable address and that most of the furniture were not supplied.

He said most of the furniture which were not included were supplied as a result of verbal agreement made by the wife of the former governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi.

Counsel to the commission disclosed that the contractor in charge of the furnishing, Kitwood Nigeria Limited was summoned and ought to have appeared before the commission on September 19, 2017 and that the contractor promised to appear and the summon was published in the national dailies.

Mr Bamise opined that non appearance of Kitwood Nig. Ltd was deliberate and disrespectful to the commission, saying his action was tantamount to contempt of the commission, urging for necessary steps to be taken against the contractor.

Counsel to the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Chief Rabiu Balogun who was expected to appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set was however absent at the proceedings.

Mr Sunday Bamise, who is the counsel to the commission explained reason Dr. Fayemi’s counsel was unable to appear before the commission and made an appeal to the commission to adjourn the matter till Friday, September 29, 2017 and the appeal was granted.

Chief Balogun was at the commission’s proceedings last week Monday and he was asked to file his written address and appear again for the adoption.

Mr Bamise urged the commission to summon again, Coscharis Motors for the commission to get more details on the vehicles supplied during the period under review.

Justice Silas Oyewole adjourned the proceedings till Friday 29th September , 2017.