Ekiti Probe Panel To Visit Project Sites

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Ekiti State Government to look into the finances of the state between 2010 – 2014 will visit projects sites.

The Chairman of the Commission, Justice Silas Oyewole said this at the commission’s proceedings today at the Magistrate Court 1, Ado-Ekiti after the only witness before the commission, Mr. Adedayo Ajobiewe submitted the list of contracts approved, varied and terminated during the tenure under review.

Ajobiewe who is a Director of Cabinet Matters in the Cabinet and Special Services Department, Governor Office, State Tender Board, said 909 projects were approved, 71 projects terminated while 55 were varied between 2010 and 2014.

Explaining how a project can be terminated, the witness said a project can be terminated when a contractor does shoddy job and if a project is abandoned by a contractor.

Justice Oyewole directed that all parties involved in all the projects in the state during the tenure of Dr. Kayode Fayemi should be in attendance for sites inspection.