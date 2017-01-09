Ekiti Stops Filling Stations In Residential Areas From Selling Petrol

Following the fire incident that destroyed properties worth millions of naira in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday,the Ekiti State Government has stopped filling stations located in residential areas from selling petrol.

The State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, gave the order in Ado-Ekiti.

According to the directive, affected filling stations are to sell only diesel and kerosine for now.

The decision by the government followed the huge havoc wreaked on properties of innocent citizens by the inferno which started from a petrol station but extended to burn more than 20 houses and no fewer than 30 shops.

Fayose, who led the effort at putting out the fire, expressed disgust that some people breached state’s regulations guiding the location of petrol stations in the state.