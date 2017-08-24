Elumelu In Sierra Leone, Donates $500,000 To Mudslide Victims

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Nigerian banker and philanthropist, Mr. Tony Elumelu has donated $500,000 to Sierra Leone to help alleviate the sufferings of people affected by recent spate of flooding and mudslide.

Elumelu who visited the West African country, on Wednesday, alongside former President Olusegun Obasanjo, made the donation when he met with the country’s leader, President Ernest Bai Koroma.

The two visitors also visited survivors who are receiving treatment at Connaught Hospital, the principal adult referral hospital in Freetown, the country’s capital.

“I was deeply moved by what I witnessed today and have therefore donated $500,000 towards the rehabilitation & recovery efforts,” Elumelu said via his Twitter handle.

Elumelu called on other wealthy individuals and organisations around the world to support relief efforts in Sierra Leone.

The Nigerian philanthropist also called the attention of international media to the Freetown floods and bemoaned the fact that the world’s major news organizations have not given significant media attention to the crisis.

“All lives whether on the African continent or elsewhere are the same and should attract the same media attention and human sympathy,” Elumelu said.

More than 3,000 people lost their homes in last week’s mudslide, which killed at least 499 people, with more than 600 still missing.

Three years ago, Elumelu donated about $300,000 towards Ebola containment and relief across Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia.