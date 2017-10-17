End Poverty Day focus on Rural Women

On October 15th, the world celebrated Rural Women’s Day to highlights their major role in ensuring food security, in the development and stability of the rural areas. The 2017 Theme on “Challenges and opportunities in climate-resilient agriculture for gender equality and the empowerment of rural women and girls in agriculture“ further affirms the critical role rural women play in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security and eradicating rural poverty. If there are opportunities in being a rural woman, it is limited by huge challenges to secure land rights or to access vital services such as credit, inputs, extension services, training and education.

The UN statistics puts, women as comprising 43% of the agricultural workforce globally and play a critical role in supporting household and community food security. However, due to discriminatory policy frameworks or inequitable social norms, women farmers have less access than men to secure land tenure, agricultural inputs, financing, water and energy, appropriate infrastructure, technologies, and extension services. While rural women comprise more than one quarter of the total world population, 500 million women are believed to live below the poverty line in rural areas. In Africa, women produce 60-80% of basic foodstuffs in the sub-Sahara. While women head 60% of households in some regions, they meet 90% of household water and fuel needs”.

Another significant allusion to Rural Women is World Food Day celebrated on October 16th with the theme “Change the future of migration- Invest in food security and rural development“. This aptly captures the world as on the move with increased migration from insecurity to economic reasons also the process of development. As economies undergo structural transformation, and people search for better employment opportunities within and across countries, the challenge is to address the structural drivers of large movements of people to make migration safe, orderly and regular. In this way, migration can contribute to economic growth and improve food security and rural livelihoods achieve SDG 2 on ending hunger, thus advancing countries’ progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Sadly more people have been forced to flee their homes due to increased conflict and political instability. But hunger, poverty, and an increase in extreme weather events linked to climate change are other important factors contributing to the migration challenge where three quarters of the extreme poor base their livelihoods on agriculture or other rural activities.

Another symbolic date to rural women is UN’s End Poverty Day with theme “Answering the Call of October 17 to end poverty: A path toward peaceful and inclusive societies”. While this theme is related to SDG1, the UN has a slightly different definition of extreme poverty than the World Bank. It yet provides excellent resources related to the cause of ending poverty through economic empowerment of rural women made possible through increased access to livelihoods training, education, and health and financial service; to reducing rural poverty across the globe. It is interesting to note that around the world, 75 percent of people living in poverty depend on agriculture for their livelihoods. While rural poverty affects both men and women, research suggests that putting more income in the hands of women leads to improvements in child nutrition, health and education.

The World Bank Group’s Poverty Overview in 2013 listed below sows a slit improvement from the MDS to SDs in Ending Poverty

• 10.7 percent of the world’s population lived on less than US$1.90 a day, compared to 12.4 percent in 2012. That’s down from 35 percent in 1990. Nearly 1.1 billion people have moved out of extreme poverty since 1990.

• In 2013, 767 million people lived on less than $1.90 a day, down from 1.85 billion in 1990.

• A vast majority of the global poor live in rural areas and are poorly educated.

• Over half of the global poor are under 18 years of age.

In remote areas across sub-Saharan Africa, women are responsible for growing the food that will feed their families and communities. Coming home to Nigeria, a great challenge of women living in rural areas is poverty. Globalization has improved the lives of people throughout the world, but it has also widened the gap between rich and poor. Half the world lives on less than $2 a day and 30,000 children die each day because of poverty. Poverty affects families, communities and nations. Female population is estimated at 83 percent out of 170milliom (that means women are about 49 percent) yet women have less than 12 percent of credit facilities in financial sector.

The Nigerian National Population Commission(NPC), estimates that 80 percent of internally displaced persons are women and children; majority from the rural areas (meaning loss of livelihood). According to the national Bureau of Statistics, each year, 1.8million young people enter the labour market, while unemployment is estimated at 22 percent. In tackling the above, Nigerian governments has made efforts to reduce extreme poverty for women and girls to achieve SDG 1. Starting with the President Social Investment Programme (SIP) to YEP, N-Power for skill development and N-Power Agro for farmers.

A major women programme is the National Women Empowerment Fund (NAWEF) also a part of government social investment programme known as Government Empowerment Programme (GEEP) aimed to rebuild the economies of rural areas through financial intervention.

Strengthening Women Empowerment Programme (SWEEP) to boost government 1.6Billion financial inclusion programme for grassroots women and the African Development Bank Stimulation Project in Nigeria for Women.

While commending the Nigerian government for these interventions aimed at rural development; if not duly implemented to benefit the rural woman these laudable programmes will equally go down history like a flash in the pan like the better life for rural women that benefitted only the elitist women. To Agenda 2030 for women, Nigerian government can End Poverty and hunger by:

• Concentrating on infrastructure development, and access to water, energy, roads and transport to reduce women’s burden of work in rural areas.

• Empowering women who are small-scale farmers to increase their incomes and helping them to market their surpluses.

• Improve the income and living conditions of poor rural households with an actionable gender strategy

• Provide and maintain infrastructure on healthcare and sanitation, water supplies and access to markets to reducing rural poverty and empowering women.

• Improve living conditions, income and employment of rural families who have been forcibly displaced and households headed by women in disaster and post-conflict rural areas.

• Rural Women on their part should learn to read and write to benefit from community based financial services.

Louisa Ono Eikomun is the Executive Director of Echoes of Women in Africa Initiatives (ECOWA)Nigeria.

echoesofwomeninafrica11@gmail.com