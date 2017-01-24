English FA Charges Wenger For Misconduct.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged by the Football Association for verbal abuse and pushing during Sunday’s game against Burnley.

Wenger pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor after being sent off in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win.

He had been dismissed for reacting angrily to a 93rd-minute penalty given to Burnley, who trailed 1-0.

After the game, Wenger, 67, apologised. He has until 18:00 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge of misconduct.

An FA statement read: “It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, Wenger used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official.

“It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.”

After being sent to the stands by referee Jon Moss, Wenger moved away from the pitch but stood at the tunnel entrance and refused to move as he tried to watch the remaining few minutes of Sunday’s match.

As Taylor encouraged him to move away, Wenger was seen to push back against him.

When asked about what had led to his dismissal, Wenger said: “Look, it was nothing bad. I said something that you hear every day in football. Overall, nine times out of 10, you are not sent to the stand for that.”

He added: “But if I am, I am, and I should have shut up completely. I was quite calm for the whole game, more than usual.”

In 2012, then-Newcastle manager Alan Pardew was fined £20,000 and given a two-match touchline ban for pushing an assistant referee during a game against Tottenham.

