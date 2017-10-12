Epe Plans Big For Kayokayo Carnival

The entire Epe kingdom in Lagos State will from October 14, 2017 play host to visitors from within and outside Nigeria who will be joining sons and daughters of the town to celebrate this year’s edition of Kayokayo carvival, an event set aside to celebrate the rich culture of Epe kingdom.

According to the details of the programme made available to the Nigerian Tribune, there will be a press conference on October 13 at the palace of His Royal Majesty, the Oluepe of Epe, Oba Olatunji Adewale (Bamgbopa Esinlokun 1), at 11am, followed by TAHJUD prayer at 11 pm till dawn, also at the same venue.

Quranic reading and a quiz competition have been scheduled to hold on Saturday as well as an Islamic lecture, with the topic: “Social Vices And Signs Of The Last Hour,” at First Epe Central Mosque.

These events would have Hon. Mustain Abiodun Tobun, member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Epe Coast 1, as Chairman; Alhaja Shade Agbalajobi (Chairperson); Mogaji N’geri of Epe kingdom, Chief Akannio Adio-Oduola (Special Guest); and Fadhlak Sheikh Folorunsho Fagba as guest lecturer.

On Sunday, there will be an the annual special quranic prayer as well as children party, holding 10am and 1pm respectively at the Olu Epe’s palace.

Youth rally, Fashion parade, Career talk as well as Horse riding (Durbar) would take place on Tuesday, while health outreach would hold on Wednesday at Popo Oba Square, Epe at 10am.

The annual royal visit of the Olu-Epe and his Chiefs to the palaces of the founding fathers would be done on Thursday and this will be followed by a football match.

A special Jumat prayer will be held on Friday at First Epe Central Mosque, Oke-Balogun, Epe by 12:30pm, just as the reception party for all royal fathers holds shortly after at Olu-Epe’s palace, Isale-Agoro by 3pm.

The Grand Finale of the programme holds on October 21 with a Royal Procession to the Marina Water Front for Al-Kaosarah bath (Cold Bath), followed by a display of Noah boat/Kosoko boat.

There would also be the annual Kayokayo prayer at Waterfront with giant Efufu by the Olu-Epe of Epe by 11am.

The last on the schedule is the Kayokayo carnival at Popo Oba Square from 8:30pm till dawn, just as popular fuji artiste, Alhaji Sefiu Adekunle Alao, aka Omo Oko, will be on the band stand to entertain the audience.

Expected to grace the occasion are the governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode (Chief Guest of Honour); his wife, Bolanle Ambode (Chairperson of the Day); Alhaji Akanni Adio Oduola (Chief Host); Baba Adinni of Epe, Alhaji Chief Shile Shafau (Father of the Day); Otunba Teni Zacheus (Chairman of the Day); Commissioner for Physical Planning, Lagos State, Arch. Biola Anifowoshe (Host). Chairman, Epe Local Government, Hon. Adedoyin Adesanya (Host); and other top government functionaries as well as important dignitaries.