Equities End Week Bearish As Earnings Fail To Lift Bourse

The equity market ended the week on a negative note as the NSE ASI depreciated by 0.34% for the week to close at 36,462.26.

Market Cap also depreciated 0.34% to close at N12.62 trillion. Market turnover was N16.40 billion; $53.64 million.

The best performers included NASCON (20.76%), DANGFLOUR (19.59%), FIDELITY (15.28%), UACN (12.04%) and FIDSON (8.86%).

The worst performers included CUTIX (-22.31%), FO (-14.24%), MANSARD (-10.22%), JAIZBANK (-9.09%) and UPL (-7.66%).

The NSE30 index depreciated 0.46%, the banking index appreciated 0.84%, the consumer goods index depreciated 0.73%, the oil & gas index depreciated 1.34% and the insurance index depreciated 3.08%.

Overseas, American stocks closed positive with the Nasdaq and S &P 500 hitting record highs following the release of upbeat corporate earnings in the technology sector, while European equities finished high as strong earnings offset the effect of ongoing political turmoil in Catalonia.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

FBNH (N6.20): Gained 0.8% and closed at N6.20. Volumes increased to 76.398m from 5.934m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N6.20. We observed a surge in buying interest in the previous session, following the release of its 9-month corporate earnings where it recorded an increases in PBT (+13.5%) and PAT (+15.0%). The stock ended the trading day at a month high of N6.20. We expect the stock to maintain its current uptrend in today’s session.

MAYBAKER (N2.65): Gained 3.10% and closed at N2.65. Volumes decreased to 1.350m from 1.650m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N2.60. We observed aggressive buying during the session driven by the release of corporate earnings (PBT +386.6%; PAT + (631.7%)). The stock was on bid throughout the trading session closing at N2.65. We expect buying sentiment to prevail in tomorrow’s session.

TOP STORY:

Union Banks N50 billion rights issue set to close today. Application for the Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) Plc’s rights issue will close today, Monday October 30th, 2017. Union Bank began raising capital on the 20th of September, 2017, following the receipt of regulatory approval a month earlier. The proceeds of the rights issue will be used to increase business growth and strengthen its capital base and expand the lender’s operational environment. The lender is raising N49.75 billion from existing shareholders via a rights issue of 12.1 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N4.10 per share. Rights will be distributed on the basis of five new ordinary shares of 50 kobo each for every seven ordinary shares held at the close of business on the 20thof August, 2017. Rights are also tradeable on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in order to provide investors that fully or partly renounced their rights the opportunity to make profit of them. Chapel Hill Advisory Partners are the lead issuing house to the offer with FSDH Merchant Bank and Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited as the joint issuing houses.

RESULTS:

NESTLE PLC (9Months 2017/ 2016): Revenue: N185.24/ N129.48 (+43.1%); PBT: N34.48/ N5.50 (+527.0%); PAT: N22.98/ N0.48 (+4687.5%).